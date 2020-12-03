‘I feel like a zombie’ thinking about my ex

A mutual friend told me that she met someone and got married and moved a few towns over.

Q. I can’t stop thinking about my ex-girlfriend. We dated for two years and broke up more than seven years ago. She was younger, less experienced, and I just felt our timing was way off. I broke it off.

Eventually, I also moved on and met someone. We live together and have a great life. I love her, and I’m lucky to have such a quality woman by my side.

However, I think of my ex every day. It started about two years into my current relationship — just once in a while — but little by little, it became every single day. Sometimes it’s multiple times per day. I’m preoccupied with my thoughts; I feel like a zombie. I don’t see her on social media, and we live far apart. I’ve only seen her once, more than three years ago, when we ran into each other at a court when I was there for jury duty. We’ve had no contact since the run-in, but I can’t get her out of my mind. I crave her in every way.

What is wrong with me? Why can’t I let this go after such a long time? Do I get out of my relationship and try to pursue her? Do I go all in for her and hurt others in the process? What if the thoughts of her never disappear?

TIRED OF THINKING





A. You should not pursue this ex. She is married and has a life, and she has done nothing to indicate that she wants to hear from you, not even after your run-in.

Thinking about her has become ritual or you. You’ve turned it into a habit — a natural part of your day. It is very possible to change habits and stop unhealthy routines. I suggest seeking therapy for a strategy. You might get a lot out of the experience. This is a great time to talk to a professional about how to improve and better engage with your real life.

Usually, when someone tells me they’re thinking about an ex from long ago, I ask them whether they also long for that time. Maybe the person represents youth, a more spontaneous life, and possibilities. That could be what’s happening here. What was up seven years ago? It’s worth thinking about what else you miss from that era. In reality, you might not be longing for her, specifically, at all.

Focus on yourself and your partner. Do it with some professional help. Remember that the ex you long for, the one you dream of, is a product of your own imagination. You don’t know her.

READERS RESPOND:

I have no clue what’s wrong with you, but I feel badly for your current girlfriend. You’re obsessed with a fantasy, and after seven years, the ex could be a completely different person. You people with your “Oh I just can’t help it, I have to feel these feelings no matter how insane and self-destructive” need to grow up.

You need to figure out why she’s so important to you, especially after you have been apart for seven years. Therapy might be your best option.

Get over it. After you broke her heart, she moved on and started her own life. It would be incredibly selfish of you to destroy your current partner’s life just because you’re having feelings for her seven years later. This isn’t a rom-com on Netflix where everything works out at the end. How would you feel if your current partner decided to dump you to obsess over their ex? Put yourself in their shoes. You’re not doing yourself or anyone else any good by hanging onto this.

“She met someone and got married and moved a few towns over.” This is all you need to know. Leave her alone!

Send her a friend request. If she accepts, it means she likes zombies.

