Detroit pizza comes to the suburbs, restaurants go into hibernation, and a notable wine festival chugs along

Openings : Saltie Girl Seafood Pizza opens in the Back Bay, inside the Met Back Bay space (279 Dartmouth St. at Newbury Street) helmed by restaurateur Kathy Sidell. Her Saltie Girl seafood hideaway is usually known for a lively bar scene, tinned fish, and shellfish towers. Now they’re pivoting to pies, sold Wednesday through Sunday beginning at 5 p.m. They’ll be topped with caviar, clams, smoked salmon, lobster, and other oceanic delights. Dine in or order at www.saltiegirl.com/seafoodpizza .

Hibernations : Many restaurants are taking a temporary hiatus for the winter with plans to resurface this spring. The Globe has compiled an ongoing list at www.bostonglobe.com/2020/12/02/lifestyle/heres-running-list-boston-area-restaurants-hibernating-winter/ . Among notable shutdowns: Orfano and Tiger Mama in Boston; Catalyst and Little Donkey in Cambridge; and Spoke Wine Bar in Somerville.

In other pizza news, Natick’s Square Mfg. Co. (935 Worcester St. at North Main Street) will open on Wednesday, Dec. 9, bringing deep-dish Detroit-style pizza to the area. Kris Gullapalli serves crispy, sauce-laden, rectangular pizza for takeout and delivery from 11 a.m. daily, alongside salads and wings. Try red sauce over cheese, or branch out with toppings like shrimp and grits or beef and broccoli with ginger and soy.

Wine: The Boston Harbor Hotel launches the 32nd annual Boston Wine Festival starting Jan. 12, with wine pairings, themed dinners, and seminars. This year, dinners are only available for up to six people; tickets are on sale at www.bostonwinefestival.net.

Taleggio-stuffed focaccia at Fox & The Knife. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Catering: South Boston’s Fox & The Knife (28 West Broadway at Dorchester Avenue) launches a catering arm through the end of January, cooking for small dinners, micro weddings, and other soirees for under 10 people. Pricing starts at $50 per person: taleggio-stuffed focaccia, Sicilian salmon crudo, caviar stations, and custom dishes cooked by James Beard award-winner Karen Akunowicz.

