Arson cited in fire at abandoned building at former Fernald Center in Waltham

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding out who was responsible for setting fire to a building at the former Fernald Center in Waltham Wednesday night.
The fire, which was reported by security shortly before midnight Wednesday, caused extensive damage to the basement level of the Fernald Administration Building, officials said in the release.
In a press release Waltham Fire Chief Thomas MacInnis, Waltham Police Chief Keith D. MacPherson, and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said the fire at 200 Trapelo Road in “was caused by a human act” and urged anyone with information about how it started to call the the Arson Hotline at 1-800-682-9229.
The 196 acre site is owned by the City of Waltham and is currently hosting a holiday light show organized by the Waltham Lions Club and Fiesta Shows that has drawn criticism from some residents given the sometimes dark history of what was once a state-run residential facility for the developmentally disabled.
One firefighter suffered minor injuries Thursday morning.
The hotline is part of the Arson Watch Reward Program that provides rewards of up to $5,000 for information that helps to solve the case.
The fire is being investigated by the Waltham Fire Department Fire Investigation Unit, Waltham police detectives and state police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, officials said.
