Arson cited in fire at abandoned building at former Fernald Center in Waltham

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding out who was responsible for setting fire to a building at the former Fernald Center in Waltham Wednesday night.

The fire, which was reported by security shortly before midnight Wednesday, caused extensive damage to the basement level of the Fernald Administration Building, officials said in the release.

In a press release Waltham Fire Chief Thomas MacInnis, Waltham Police Chief Keith D. MacPherson, and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said the fire at 200 Trapelo Road in “was caused by a human act” and urged anyone with information about how it started to call the the Arson Hotline at 1-800-682-9229.