Baker says high number of COVID-19 cases in state shows widespread community transmission; second field hospital to open in weeks

“Obviously the numbers that were reported yesterday indicate that we have community transmission across the Commonwealth,” Baker told reporters following a tour of the COVID-19 field hospital slated to open Sunday at the DCU Center.

Governor Charlie Baker on Thursday said the grim data released the day before on new COVID-19 infections shows widespread community transmission and that the state will open a field hospital for patients in Lowell in the coming weeks, in addition to the one slated to open this weekend at the DCU Center in Worcester.

Baker was referring to the DPH figures released Wednesday that showed Massachusetts had reported 4,613 new cases, the highest single-day tally since the start of the pandemic.

At the same time, Baker cautioned, Wednesday’s spike won’t cause officials to make any premature decisions.

“We’re going to continue to pay attention to the data that’s released every day, but the one thing I would say is one day does not make a trend,” he said. “And I think one of the things that has been true of the fall surge, and I would argue has a lot to do with most of the people doing the right thing most of the time ... is if you look at the slope of the line, throughout the fall it’s completely different than the slope of the line in the spring” when the surge was far more accelerated.

The governor said the DCU field hospital will be able to begin accepting patients Sunday, with a capacity up to about 220 people. In addition, he said, the state will set up a second field hospital in Lowell in the coming weeks. More information on that hospital will be released soon, Baker said.

Baker said residents need to continue taking safety precautions and that “all options remain on the table” as the public health data arrives.

And, he said, the state expects to receive about 300,000 doses of a vaccine by the end of the calendar year.

“We’re going to file our plan on Friday,” Baker said. “Based on the feedback we’ve gotten from the federal government, we expect - and admittedly, we’ll see how all this all plays out - the beginning of this will probably be a little lumpy.”

Those on the frontlines of the fight against the pandemic, Baker said, will likely be first up for vaccinations.

“I’m think I’m going to wait until Monday to have that conversation with you folks after we file our plan” on vaccine distribution, Baker said. “The plan is based on a lot of guidance from a pretty important and sophisticated collection of experts in one field or another around the Commonwealth. ... But I think it’s reasonable for me to say today that health care workers and long-term care folks are absolutely going to be up near the top of the list.”

He stressed that the good news on the vaccine front notwithstanding, residents still need to take precautions against spreading the virus.

The encouraging news, he said, “does not mean ... that we are able to flip the switch and suddenly return to normal,” Baker said. “People need to stay vigilant and they need to keep doing the things that we know keep the virus in check. Wearing face coverings, avoiding groups, keeping our distance, staying for the most part with the people that we live with.”

Baker was joined at the briefing by a number of other officials including state Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders.

She told reporters the state at this time has no plans to stand up a field hospital in Boston similar to the one at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in the Seaport District that treated some 500 COVID-19 patients between April and early June.

Lieutenant Gov. Karyn Polito, meanwhile, described some of the capabilities of the temporary hospital at the DCU Center opening soon.

“They’ll have access to lab services, they’ll be able to do on-site chest x-rays and general radiology here,” Polito said. “They’ll be able to provide oxygen therapy, IV therapy, administer inhalers and nebulizers, treatments among other significant services needed to help these patients get well.”





