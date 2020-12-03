Coast Guard searching for fishing boat crew in waters off Maine

“Rescue crews from @USCG Station Rockland, Air Station Cape Cod, and the Maine Marine Patrol are searching for three people in the water just south of Sprucehead, #ME after their 42-foot fishing vessel began taking on water early this morning,” the Coast Guard tweeted around 8:40 a.m.

Coast Guard officials on Thursday confirmed the search for the second crew via Twitter.

The US Coast Guard on Thursday morning was searching for a fishing boat crew in waters off Maine, about a week after another crew based out of the state disappeared at sea, authorities said.

The news comes as the Maine fishing community continues to mourn the loss of the four-man crew of the Emmy Rose, a Maine-based vessel apparently lost off Provincetown early on Nov. 23.

The search for the men on the Emmy Rose ended at 5:22 p.m. on Nov. 24 after covering more than 2,000 square miles, the Coast Guard said at the time in a statement.

“The decision to suspend a search is never an easy one. Our crews conducted searches continuously for over 38 hours covering an area of approximately 2066 square miles,” said Capt. Wesley Hester of Coast Guard’s First District in the statement last week on the Emmy Rose search. “We extend our condolences to the friends and loved ones of these fishermen during this trying time.”

The men on board the Emmy Rose were identified as Jeff Matthews, Ethan Ward, Michael Porpa, and Robert Blethen. Neither the men nor their vessel have been found.

The Coast Guard on Thursday didn’t immediately disclose the names of the crew members who went missing on the second boat in the area of Sprucehead, nor did officials identify the vessel in question.

