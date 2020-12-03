In Hubbardston, the battle for champion of the holiday ‘Light Fight’ is on

That same year, Hubbardston officials kicked off what’s become a highly anticipated — and at times fierce — holiday tradition: the “Light Fight,” a town-wide competition to see who can create the best and brightest holiday display and outshine their neighbors.

Little did he know that in the small Worcester County town he now called home, dazzling displays of lights were about to become a competitive event.

When Lou Gagne moved to Hubbardston three years ago, one of the first things he told his wife was that he planned to go big with the Christmas lights once the holidays neared.

“Massive amounts of lights,” said Gagne, who estimates he’ll spend 25 hours putting up and taking down tens of thousands of lights on his property this year. “I have my entire house outlined, windows, trim — everything. Then on my front porch all of my railings are green, I’ve got candy cane stripes going up the columns, I’ve got Santa with reindeer, and the snowman figure.”

The running joke in town has always been “Where the hell is Hubbardston?,” locals say. But come the holidays, you can find it by its many blinking bulbs. This year, when holiday cheer is needed more than ever, participation has gone up a notch and anticipation is high.

Between the spikes in people’s electric bills and the truckloads of decor they start rounding up after Halloween, things can get pricey. But for those who enter the competition annually, it’s well worth it.

“It’s all about putting smiles on people’s faces,” said Gagne, 44. “It’s all in fun and the Christmas spirit.”

The idea for the competition came in 2017, after the town wrapped up its 250th anniversary celebration. When all was said and done, there were still some unused funds from the festivities kicking around and Katie Young, the town’s special events adviser, had a flash of inspiration.

“I asked the Board of Selectmen at the time, I said, ‘There’s money left over because I didn’t spend it all and I can keep going with events to try to draw popularity to our town,’” said Young, who is now a member of the board. “The first one that I did was the ‘Light Fight,’ and it went over very well.”

The event has become more popular by the year. Young said people eager to feast their eyes on the creative, mega-displays put out by Hubbardston’s most ardent competitors arrive in droves. A map around town shows them the way.

“Every year the ‘Light Fight’ has gotten a little bit bigger,” said Young, who goes all-out with decorations for the holidays but recuses herself from the competition as the organizer. “There’s people from all over the place that come down.”

This year, there are three categories for entrants: “Traditional/Classic;” “Go Big or Stay Home;” and the business display, for local store owners who want to get involved. The first, second, and third place winners in the first two categories receive gift cards of varying amounts. But that all takes a back seat to the bragging rights.

Lou Gagne has decorated his house and property on Worcester Road with thousands of lights and displays as part of the town's annual "Light Fight" competition. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The holiday event runs for the first three weekends of December, on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. But Young said people will show up all week long to take in the flashing bulbs draped on houses spread throughout town — including her own.

“I had people in my driveway last year well after 10 o’clock,” Young said. “I’ll have them in my driveway on a Wednesday. Whatever, have at it. That’s the whole point.”

Choosing the champions is a democratic process. Those who drive around town can go online to cast a vote for their favorites. The winners are announced a few days after the last weekend of the “Light Fight.” Last year, around 700 people cast a ballot to determine the winners in the town of nearly 5,000 residents.

Because COVID-19 has led to the cancellation of many holiday traditions this year and more families are seeking safer alternatives, town officials added an extra weekend to the event and tacked on more hours. The expectation is that this year, even more people could be drawn to Hubbardston, a town they might otherwise have never heard of.

“Given the current climate and situation, this is the type of activity people are looking for,” said Town Administrator Ryan McLane. “We were happy to provide it before, and we’re happy it will give people something to do in what’s going to be a much quieter holiday season.”

While meant to be cheerful, the competition can sometimes lead to a bit of small-town ribbing, with neighbors separated by acres of land playfully trying to one-up each other’s displays. This is especially true for those in the “Go Big or Stay Home” category.

“You’re competing with the big boys. It’s just crazy some of the stuff people have in their yards,” said Young. “It looks like Clark Griswold blew up in your yard.”

At one home, that description is quite literal. Alicia Muck and her family have set up a “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”-themed display, complete with custom-made cut-outs of Griswold and Cousin Eddie and his infamous RV outside.

The decorations are paired with around 14,000 lights that wrap around Muck’s house, porch, and the trees in her front yard. Muck took off every Friday in November to focus on the project.

She likes to try to outpace Gagne, her light-loving neighbor. But she also does it for the joy that it brings to spectators — especially now.

“This year it’s been so rough on everybody,” said Muck, who’s hoping to eke out a win. “It’s just a great way to give back some holiday cheer.”

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.