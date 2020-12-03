Joe Oteri, the most interesting man in the world

“The kid ducked,” Joe Oteri told me years later, shrugging. “The priest was in back of him. What can you do?”

Unfortunately, that punch, thrown at a Boston College High School classmate, landed squarely on the jaw of an unsuspecting Jesuit.

Joe spent his senior year at Cathedral High, then BC and BC Law School.

In between college and law school, he enlisted in the Marine Corps, rising to the rank of captain, which made his Sicilian mother in South Boston proud.

In 1959, Joe was 28, fresh out of law school, when he took his first and only divorce case. According to a Globe account at the time, his client, the wife of a Boston police officer, sued for financial support. After Joe gave a lyrical account of the hardships faced by his client, a mother of three, the judge ordered the cop, George Allen, to fork over more than half his pay each week.

Enraged, Allen ambushed Joe and his client as they left Suffolk Superior Courthouse. The first shot grazed Joe’s face. Allen shot his wife in the head, then shot Joe two more times. Joe was trying to take cover with Allen in hot pursuit when the wounded woman’s moans distracted him. Allen went back to finish her off, then shot himself.

After recovering, Joe focused his defense work on murderers and drug dealers. It was a safer line of work.

He was one of the first celebrity lawyers. He was on the PBS show “The Advocates.” He was much sought-after and took cases all over the country. When the Panamanian dictator General Manuel Noriega got jammed up on cocaine trafficking charges, he wanted Joe to defend him, but Joe had to demur. He was too busy.

Joe came of age when being a trial attorney was more performance art than CSI and elaborately footnoted legal briefs. It was about thinking on your feet and connecting with the jury, and no one was better at that than Joe.

“Joe was intuitive,” said Marty Weinberg, his law partner for more than two decades. “This was before lawyers began to cross-examine in front of a computer screen. The great ones like Joe succeeded by being able to talk one-to-one with jurors.”

Weinberg recalled the jury in one of Joe’s cases was sequestered over the weekend. A friendly court officer told Joe where many of the jurors would be taken to Mass. Joe made sure his young daughter was dressed in her Sunday best when the two of them, in full view of the jurors, went up for Communion.

Joe was a libertarian. He took on cases to decriminalize marijuana, defend Vietnam veterans, and protect a woman’s right to choose. He was prone to peel off $100 bills and hand them out to custodians and parking attendants. Part of it was just Joe’s generosity, which was legend. But it was more than that.

“He felt like he didn’t deserve all that money,” said his wife, Debbie Sampson.

As a child, Joe was bullied mercilessly by the mostly Irish kids in Southie, simply for being Italian. It was a defining experience, Debbie said, instilling both humility and an instinctive empathy for underdogs.

One night, in the middle of the 1970s school desegregation crisis, Joe brought David Nelson, a lawyer in his firm who became the first Black federal judge in Massachusetts, to his mother’s Southie home for dinner. Outside, as Joe would later recount, they were accosted by belligerent, racist teenagers who called Nelson the N word. Joe stood in front of Nelson, protecting him and ordering the punks to get lost.

With his flowing white mane and Marine bearing, Joe always was a presence. In his latter years, he was a cross between Ernest Hemingway and the guy who plays The Most Interesting Man in the World in those beer commercials.

Joe Oteri died last week. He was 90, and, come to think of it, he was the most interesting man in the world.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.