Man dies after rollover crash on I- 195 in Somerset

A 67-year-old man died after his vehicle went off the road, rolled over, and crashed on Interstate 195 in Somerset Thursday afternoon, State Police said.

The man, who was from Fall River, was not immediately identified. He was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox eastbound when he went off the roadway at about 2:20 p.m., State Police said in a statement.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.