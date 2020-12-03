Man killed after being struck by MBTA commuter rail in Acton

A man was killed after being struck by a commuter rail in Acton Thursday afternoon, causing train delays and cancellations, transportation officials said.

Around noon, a man “intentionally entered” the right of way near 350 Central St. and was struck by an MBTA commuter rail, according to a statement from Transit Police spokesman Richard Sullivan. The man’s age is currently unknown, he said. His identity was not released.

The man died from injuries sustained during the accident, Sullivan said. Foul play is not suspected.