Man killed after being struck by MBTA commuter rail in Acton

By Matt Berg Globe Correspondent,Updated December 3, 2020, 34 minutes ago
A man died after being struck by a commuter rail in Acton Thursday morning, Transit Police said.
Acton Police Department

A man was killed after being struck by a commuter rail in Acton Thursday afternoon, causing train delays and cancellations, transportation officials said.

Around noon, a man “intentionally entered” the right of way near 350 Central St. and was struck by an MBTA commuter rail, according to a statement from Transit Police spokesman Richard Sullivan. The man’s age is currently unknown, he said. His identity was not released.

The man died from injuries sustained during the accident, Sullivan said. Foul play is not suspected.

In a tweet, Acton police asked people to avoid the area near the train, Central Street and Elm Street, until it is removed.

Fitchburg Train 416, which was set to leave from Wachusett at 12:45 p.m., was cancelled “due to police activity on the right way near South Acton,” according to a tweet from the MBTA Commuter Rail.

Fitchburg Train 414, 411, and 418 were also delayed up to an hour due to police activity on the route, according to MBTA Commuter Rail tweets.

Transit Police detectives are investigating the accident.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.