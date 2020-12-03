Mass. Civil Service Commission launches probe of hiring and promotions in the Methuen Police Department

Bowman cited a recent Boston Globe story detailing how critics accused Solomon of giving jobs and promotions to favored candidates in the months after the city council approved a contract that pays him more than $300,000 a year. Solomon has repeatedly denied hiring or promoting anyone, saying that the mayor alone has the legal power to hire.

In a terse, but sharply worded letter, Civil Service Commission chairman Christopher Bowman ordered Solomon and Mayor Neil Perry to “identify, locate and preserve” a decade’s worth of records related to the selection of candidates for appointment and promotions.

The state Civil Service Commission has launched an investigation into hiring and promotions at the Methuen Police Department under its embattled chief, Joseph Solomon, one of the highest paid law enforcement officials in the country.

Bowman demanded “any and all documents in either written, electronic or other form,“ related in “any way” to the appointment and promotion of any police personnel in the City of Methuen” over the last 10 years.

Members of the Methuen City Council, which unanimously voted “no confidence” in Solomon last summer, hailed the state investigation.

“I’m glad to see that at least one state agency is investigating Chief Solomon’s egregious hiring practices,” said Councilor D.J. Beauregard. “It’s time for these agencies to get serious and put an end to this nonsense.”

He said that city councilors have asked other agencies, including the state Ethics Commission and the Inspector General’s office, to conduct their own investigations, but so far they have heard nothing.

The decision by the Civil Service Commission to undertake an investigation on its own is highly unusual, according to several employment lawyers.

“In my years, I’ve never seen an independent examination initiated by the Commission,” said Douglas Louison, a Boston lawyer. “Because of the statutory limitations of the Civil Service Commission, its actions have been limited to reviewing decisions rather than self-initiating investigations.”

The council also is launching its own investigation into potential misconduct in the police department and has voted to invoke a provision in the city’s charter that gives it the power to subpoena witnesses and documents.

Solomon has declined requests for interviews. Captain Greg Gallant, president of the Methuen Police Superior Officers Association, has defended Solomon, saying he is being unfairly targeted by politicians listening to the grievances of a few employees.

“A silent majority supports the chief. But the vocal minority usually are the ones who get the most press,” Gallant has said. “I’ve worked personally with the chief for the last 26 years and I’ve found him to be of high integrity and moral character.”

The Dec. 1 Globe story described how in the months following the city council’s 2017 approval of a five-year contract that paid Solomon $326,707 in 2019, two city councilors were hired at the police department and relatives of three others received promotions.

In some cases, Solomon allegedly bent the rules for hiring police officers, critics said. In a community that uses the civil service system, candidates are supposed to be hired according to their grade on a civil service test. But Solomon employed a loophole to bypass the system

Councilor Sean Fountain, a veteran North Andover firefighter, for example, was hired as a full-time “intermittent” police officer without ever taking a standard civil service exam. Council chair James Atkinson was hired as a junior accountant for the police.

To hire Fountain and another intermittent officer, who had worked for a private investigation firm he owns, Solomon, through then-mayor Stephen Zanni, invoked an obscure 1945 state law that allowed the city of Methuen to hire full-time officers outside of civil service to fill a manpower shortage.

The chief passed over candidates who ranked near the top of the civil service list, including veterans, instead choosing applicants with connections in the department, say critics. Meanwhile, Methuen opted out of the civil service process altogether for promotions, giving Solomon more leeway to promote favored officers.

These practices were already under investigation by an outside auditor hired by Perry in February to look into management practices at the department. A draft report is expected to be turned over to Perry this month.

Ironically, it was the Civil Service Commission that rescued Solomon a decade ago when former mayor William Manzi tried to fire him.

In 2008, Manzi terminated Solomon, claiming he mismanaged grant money and engaged in conflicts of interest. But the commission reduced his punishment to a one-year suspension without pay and found no willful misconduct. In 2014, he collected a $195,000 settlement from the city for wrongful termination.

Solomon has made it clear he is still bitter about his termination and feels the city owes him for the emotional toll his firing had on him and his family.

But Council Chair James McCarty said that Solomon has taken a toll on the city of Methuen, too.

“He’s not about all carrots and favors,” McCarty said. “If anyone speaks out against him, he will threaten to sue them or ruin that person’s career.”

Andrea Estes can be reached at andrea.estes@globe.com.