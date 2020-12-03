Mass. electors named, set to cast votes for Biden-Harris ticket on Dec. 14

The Certificate of Ascertainment , naming the state residents who have been chosen to vote when the Electoral College meets on Dec. 14 , was posted on the National Archives website Thursday morning.

Eleven Massachusetts residents have officially been named as the electors who are expected to cast votes for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in less than two weeks.

The 11 electors from Massachusetts are expected to cast their votes for President-elect Joe Biden on Dec. 14.

Among the electors are Kathleen Donaghue, Joseph F. Kelly, Nicole M. LaChapelle, Thomas J. Larkin, Robert T. Markel, Linda Monteiro, Jay Manuel Rivera, Norma Shulman, Ronald R. Valerio, Teresa Walsh, and Wayne D. Yeh.

Massachusetts is among 19 states to have named its electors so far. They will cast their votes for the next president in the House Chamber in the State House at 3 p.m. on Dec. 14.

“The certificate’s arrival at the National Archives means that our state has certified the results of the election and we have formally chosen the people who will represent us in the Electoral College,” Secretary of State Bill Galvin said in a statement.

Electors are chosen by the state committees of each political party, with the number of electors being determined by the state’s representation in Congress. Since Massachusetts has nine representatives in the House and two senators in the Senate, the state is awarded 11 electors.

With President Donald Trump pushing unproven claims of voter fraud and election rigging in the weeks following the popular vote – and before voting even took place – the Electoral College vote will put an end to the controversy.

Biden is expected to receive 306 votes from electors across the country, well above the threshold of 270 votes to be elected president. Trump is expected to receive 232 electoral college votes.

Biden also beat Trump in the popular vote by nearly 7 million, earning just over 81 million votes compared to 74 million votes.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.