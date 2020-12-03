Mass. reports 276 new coronavirus cases among public school students, 251 among school staff members

Among the highest number of cases reported in a single district, Methuen Public Schools reported 22 coronavirus cases among students and six among staff members, and New Bedford Public Schools reported 15 student cases and nine cases among staff members. In addition, the JRI Meadowridge Academy in Swansea reported 17 cases among students and 11 among staff members.

State officials estimate that about 450,000 students across the state are attending some form of in-person learning, and about 75,000 staff members are working in buildings.

During the week that ended Dec. 2, there were 276 new coronavirus cases among students and 251 among school staff members reported to the state, according to education officials.

Thursday’s figures include any cases reported to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education between Nov. 26 and Dec. 2. State education officials are not tracking when the cases occur, only when local school officials report them to the state. A weekly summary on positive cases reported at schools is published by the state each Thursday.

Starting the week that ended Oct. 21, local school districts are required to report their coronavirus cases to state education officials. The first three reports released by the state did not require districts to report their cases.

Combined, a total of 1,878 cases among students and 1,284 among staff members have been reported to the state.

Schools have not appeared to be superspreading locations for the coronavirus, state leaders have repeatedly said this fall, though some clusters have been identified. Clusters in schools do not mean that in-school transmission occurred, only that multiple people in the same setting tested positive for the virus.

