Orange Line service delayed after man killed by train

Service on the MBTA Orange Line was disrupted Wednesday afternoon after a man was killed by a train at the Massachusetts Avenue stop, officials said.
Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said the preliminary investigation showed that the man intentionally placed himself in front of an incoming Orange Line train and died from his injuries.
At 2:38 p.m. MBTA officials tweeted that buses were being sent to replace train service and riders should expect delays.
At 2:51 p.m. MBTA officials tweeted that service was still suspended between North Station and Jackson Square and that buses would be operating between Jackson Square and Copley Square.
“Please use Green Line between Copley and North Station for alternate service,” the tweet said.
Orange Line Update: Orange Line service is suspended between North Station and Jackson Square due to a person under a train at Mass Ave. Shuttle buses will operate between Jackson Square and Copley. Please use Green Line between Copley and North Station for alternate service.— MBTA (@MBTA) December 3, 2020
