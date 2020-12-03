A day at the Newton Food Pantry

The Newton Food Pantry is a nonprofit organization that relies on grants and has a fixed budget, so all clients must be Newton residents. The pantry served approximately 225 households the day prior to Thanksgiving.

Regina Wu, a primary care physician, has been the president of the Newton Food Pantry since June of this year. She has been involved for about nine years, previously serving as the vice president.

Maggie Leone (Custom credit)

Regina Wu takes a client’s order. Some people pick up food and supplies for their individual households, and others get enough for their neighbors as well. “When people think of Newton, they think of a wealthy city,” Wu said. “But there are all different gamuts.”

Advertisement

Maggie Leone (Custom credit)

Manejah Terzi, left, the communications director of the Newton Food Pantry, and Karen Walsh, a volunteer, assemble packages of food and other essential items such as diapers and feminine products.

Maggie Leone (Custom credit)

Turkeys sit outside of Newton City Hall waiting for distribution. Regina Wu, president of the Newton Food Pantry, said about 80 turkeys were given away the day before Thanksgiving in addition to approximately 100 the week before.

Maggie Leone (Custom credit)

Cat Strahan, the vice president, volunteer coordinator, and client liaison of the Newton Food Pantry, left, greeted clients and distributed gift cards with Regina Wu. Many clients speak Mandarin, Russian, or Spanish.

Maggie Le (Custom credit)

Newton Food Pantry Vice President Cat Strahan and President Regina Wu scurry to serve a long line of clients. The pantry usually distributes 25,000 pounds of produce per month and 750 bags of groceries per week.

Maggie Leone (Custom credit)

Volunteer Kym Long packages produce bags in a tent outside of Newton City Hall. She did not keep count of how many she assembled but said she worked non-stop for over two hours.

Maggie Leone (Custom credit)

Completed produce bags await pick-up inside the tent at the Newton Food Pantry.

Maggie Leone (Custom credit)

Pineapples poke out from the tops of assembled produce bags at the Newton Food Pantry. Other food included peppers, lettuce, onions, carrots, zucchini, and more.

Advertisement

Maggie Leone (Custom credit)

A box of baby carrots awaits distribution in the produce tent at the Newton Food Pantry.

Maggie Leone (Custom credit)

Newton Food Pantry Inventory Manager Peter Shaevel points out there is one chocolate milk among the many gallons. President Regina Wu gave it to a client shortly thereafter, saying: “She gets the chocolate milk. She’s the winner!”

Maggie Leone (Custom credit)

Newton Food Pantry Fundraising Chair Colleen Nolan pushes a cart loaded with bags toward the line of cars where clients wait. Since the Newton Food Pantry is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization, the board helps with all operations.

Maggie Leone (Custom credit)

Peter Shaevel, inventory manager at the Newton Food Pantry, wonders if there is enough produce left to distribute for the rest of the day. He discussed logistics with Cat Strahan.

Maggie Leone (Custom credit)

Inventory Manager Peter Shaevel makes some calls to determine where he can pick up more food on short notice for the Newton Food Pantry.

Maggie Leone (Custom credit)

Assembled food bags wait for distribution on carts outside of Newton City Hall.

Maggie Leone (Custom credit)

Newton Food Pantry President Regina Wu, left, and Vice President Cat Strahan, right, dance as a client drives away after engaging in a short, light-hearted conversation.

Maggie Leone (Custom credit)

Cat Strahan, left, and Manejah Terzi, right, coordinate with volunteer Gail Harris.

Maggie Leone can be reached at newtonreport!globe.com.