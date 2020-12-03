A Rhode Island mayor recounts his battle with COVID-19

Happy Thursday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Edward Fitzpatrick and if it’s wrong for Providence’s Sin bakery to have travel mugs for each of the seven deadly sins (pride, gluttony, sloth, wrath, envy, greed, lust), I don’t want to be right. Follow me on Twitter @FitzProv or send tips to Edward.Fitzpatrick@globe.com .



ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 59,005 confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, after adding 1,032 new cases. The overall daily test-positive rate was 8.3 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 28.4 percent. The state announced 11 more deaths, bringing the total to 1,391. There were 408 people in the hospital.

As mayor of Pawtucket, Donald R. Grebien knew he was was going to be rubbing elbows -- or rather, bumping elbows -- on Election Day. So on Nov. 3, he got tested tested for COVID-19, just as a precaution.

The test results came back negative, and the election results came back positive (his race was uncontested).From the outset of the outbreak in March, Grebien had been cautious, avoiding handshakes, wearing a face mask, washing his hands.

So he assumed all was fine -- until he developed a scratchy throat four days after the election. He chalked it up to allergies. And that Saturday night, he and his wife went out to dinner with another couple, sitting outside next to heaters.

Later Saturday night, Grebien awoke, flushed and chilled. He said to himself: This is more than allergies. He got tested again on Nov. 9, and sure enough, on Nov. 11 he learned that he had COVID-19.

As mayor, Grebien receives daily updates on how fast the virus is spreading in Pawtucket and throughout Rhode Island. At 7,036 cases per 100,000 people, Pawtucket has the third highest cumulative rate in the state, behind only Central Falls and Providence, according to the latest state Department of Health data.

“But honestly, when it hits you -- and it hits your wife a lot worse -- it’s a reality check,” he said. “You are not immune to it.”

Grebien, 53, said he has no underlying conditions, and he never had to go to the hospital. “I was very fortunate,” he said. “Thank God it was minimal.”

He said he had chills, head congestion, a cough, and headaches, and he lost his senses of taste and smell. But he never spiked a high fever.

By now, Grebien said he and his wife have mostly recovered. He still feels tired and his sense of taste isn’t 100 percent. But he joked that he is pretty much normal -- or as normal as he ever was. He said he is not considered infectious and has been able to return to work.

In accordance with Governor Gina M. Raimondo’s two-week “pause,” Pawtucket City Hall is closed to the public through Dec. 13. But some employees continue to work in the building while others work from home.

Grebien said the couple he dined with did not contract the virus. But in hindsight, he said he should not have gone out to dinner once he realized he had a scratchy throat. It’s a reminder that a negative COVID-19 test means you likely don’t have the virus at the moment the test was taken -- not that you won’t get it.

He urged Rhode Islanders to redouble their efforts to wear face masks, practice social distancing, wash their hands, and to stay home if they are not feeling well. He said he realizes some people get frustrated wearing face masks or consider it an infringement on their freedoms. But, he said, “Do the right thing.”

Grebien noted that 123 people were tested at one of Pawtucket’s testing sites on Tuesday, and a whopping 26 percent of them tested positive.”It’s real,” he said.

⚓ Governor Gina M. Raimondo is being considered to run the US Department of Health and Human Services in the incoming Biden administration, and national news outlets have described her as a “top contender” for the post. Read more.

⚓ As Rhode Island’s political world waits to see if Raimondo leaves for Washington, I talked with political observers about the pros and cons of her becoming Health and Human Services secretary. “It’s a job that pretty much sets her up to do whatever she wants,” political analyst Jennifer E. Duffy said. But it would also require her to leave her work here, with two years left in her term, just as the virus is raging in Rhode Island. Read more.

⚓ Amanda Milkovits reports that public health experts -- such as Brown University’s Dr. Ashish K. Jha and Central Falls chief health strategist Dr. Michael Fine -- are finding that setting expectations about COVID-19 vaccines may be as big of a challenge as actually administering them to the public. Read more.

⚓ Amanda also reports that a Rhode Island fitness club owner is defying Raimondo’s order for all gyms and recreational facilities to close for two weeks as health officials try to slow an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases. Read more.

⚓ Rhode Island Health Insurance Commissioner Marie Ganim will retire in early January, and Raimondo will nominate former state Medicaid Director Patrick M. Tigue to replace her.

⚓ Meanwhile, in shark news, research groups such as the Atlantic Shark Institute and government agencies including the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management have formed the New England White Shark Research Consortium. “With growing sightings of white sharks from Rhode Island to Canada, this is the perfect time to create a unique consortium to increase our understanding of white shark life history,” the announcement said.

⚓ Obelisks: Meanwhile, in obelisk news, my former Providence Journal colleague S.I. Rosenbaum weighs in on the now-famous 10-foot obelisk found in the desert in southern Utah, describing it as “An alien artifact. A high-concept prank. A lost masterpiece by sculptor John McCracken. A misplaced movie prop. Some sort of guerrilla marketing campaign. A distraction from COVID. A sign — from Q, or God, or Dolly Parton. A monolith.” Read more.

⚓ Health and Education: The Globe’s Stephanie Ebbert and Noami Martin report on Fall River, Mass., looking at the competing pressure that superintendents face as public health experts advise keeping schools open. Read more.

⚓ Education: The Globe’s Laura Krantz reports on how the pandemic is increasing the financial pressure on small colleges such as the Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology in Boston. Read more.

⚓ Sports: Dan Shaughnessy remembers Jack “The Shot” Foley, the Holy Cross basketball legend who died of Parkinson’s disease Sunday at the age of 81. Read more.

⚓ At 1 p.m., Governor Gina M. Raimondo will address the surge in COVID-19 cases, which has pushed hospitals to capacity and forced the state to open two field hospitals in Providence and Cranston. She will no doubt face questions about joining the Biden administration.

⚓ At 3 p.m., the House Oversight Committee will hear a presentation on how the state has spent or plans to spend money on coronavirus aid, as well as efforts to support small business. The meeting will be televised live on Capitol Television and live-streamed at http://ritv.devosvideo.com/show?video=cd679c40105a.

⚓ From 11:45 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Rhode Island Coalition of Wedding and Event Professionals will hold a rally on Francis Street in Providence, near the Veterans Memorial Auditorium where Raimondo is holding her news conference. “If the RI wedding and event industry can’t work, the government needs to fund us,” the group said. Speakers are to include Lieutenant Governor Daniel J. Mckee, the Ocean State Coalition’s Rick Simone, and the Small Business Coalition’s Chris Parisi.

