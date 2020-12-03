Man killed after struck by train; riders pack Green Line trains at North Station due to Orange Line delays

MBTA riders were forced to pack onto crowded Green Line trains at North Station Thursday afternoon due to delays on the Orange Line after a man was struck and killed by a train at the Massachusetts Avenue stop, MBTA officials said.
The man intentionally placed himself in front of an incoming Orange Line train and died from his injuries, Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan told the Globe.
Service was suspended between North Station and Jackson Square, the MBTA said on Twitter at 4 p.m.
During the delay riders were forced to use Green Line trains. Photos posted to social media showed riders shoulder-to-shoulder standing on a train.
Orange Line service has since resumed and ridership on the Green Line has dropped, Joe Pesaturo, a spokesman for the MBTA, said in an e-mail at around 5:30 Thursday.
He called the incident an “aberration” and said that passenger volume on the Green Line has been “well below pre-pandemic ridership levels” for many months.
“The Green Line normally has plenty of capacity,” Pesaturo said. " The MBTA apologized for this temporary interruption in what has typically been reduced volume on the Green Line.”
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.