Man killed after struck by train; riders pack Green Line trains at North Station due to Orange Line delays

MBTA riders were forced to pack onto crowded Green Line trains at North Station Thursday afternoon due to delays on the Orange Line after a man was struck and killed by a train at the Massachusetts Avenue stop, MBTA officials said.

The man intentionally placed himself in front of an incoming Orange Line train and died from his injuries, Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan told the Globe.

Service was suspended between North Station and Jackson Square, the MBTA said on Twitter at 4 p.m.