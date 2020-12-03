Single parents — straining to keep families afloat — seek Globe Santa’s help

Factor in the unprecedented effects of a public health crisis, a huge surge in unemployment, and widespread school closures — being a single parent in 2020 got a whole lot tougher.

In the best of times, caring for children as the family’s sole provider can be a struggle.

For 65 years Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has been providing holiday gifts to Boston area children.

With Christmas on the horizon, thousands of these parents asked Globe Santa for help in providing their children with presents.

A recent college graduate, from a town south of Boston, described the high hopes she had had for this year in a letter to Globe Santa.

“I had plans — Big Plans,” she wrote. “I was graduating from college. Years of hard work; school full time, working, and caring for my children were about to pay off.”

She is a single mother raising a 5-year-old daughter and a 3-year old-son. And while she succeeded in completing her degree, the celebration was short-lived.

Shortly after graduation, COVID-19′s crippling impact on the economy became very personal.

“I was laid off and left without child care,” she wrote.

She was direct in her estimation that, without assistance, her budget is simply too tight to include anything extra this holiday season.

“I am unsure of how I will be able to afford the bills and make sure there are presents under the Christmas tree,” she wrote.

Like many of the missives to Globe Santa, this one made sure to include an expression of thanks.

“I’m so grateful for this program and the chance [to] still make this Christmas a great one for the kids,” her letter concluded.

Another single mother penned a letter to Globe Santa in hopes that her 9-year-old son will have a happy holiday.

The pair live in a city on Boston’s North Shore, where the young woman works as a server at a local restaurant.

“Thank you for offering to help during these trying times,” she wrote. “I am happy to have a job to go to, [but] the income has definitely taken a hit.”

It’s been a brutal year in many industries, and the restaurant business ranks among the hardest hit. A soaring number of Massachusetts’ restaurants and bars have closed their doors, many for good.

For the workers who lost their jobs as a result, the current climate doesn’t offer much hope.

“We were out of work for three months and since we reopened, business is not what it used to be,” the mother said in her letter.

She included the lament of many parents this year — that their kids have sacrificed much because of COVID-19.

Let’s not add Christmas to the list.

“Thank you for helping to try to keep the smiles on the children’s faces come Christmas morning,” she wrote.

Globe Santa will be there to help ensure these children have a Merry Christmas.

You can play a part in making a child happy at Christmas by giving to Globe Santa either by phone, mail, or online at globesanta.org.

No amount is too small, and every dollar donated is used to buy gifts for families in need.

Donation listings will begin Sunday in the newspaper and online.

Christopher Tangney can be reached at ctangney22@hotmail.com.