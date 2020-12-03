The state’s highest-paid quasipublic official is on track to earn $790,000 in 2020. It amounts to a pay cut

The Pension Reserves Investment Management board voted Tuesday to give Michael G. Trotsky his full bonus, a yearly incentive that’s tied to the fund’s return over the course of three years. At the same meeting, it also voted — at Trotsky’s request — to not raise his $520,000 base salary, citing the move by officials to freeze all salaries at the fund amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The director of the state’s $80 billion pension fund will earn a $269,000 bonus this year, pushing his total compensation to nearly $790,000 and likely keeping him as the state’s highest-paid quasipublic official.

The decision is notable: It marked the first time since at least 2015 the board has not voted to raise Trotsky’s base pay, a stretch in which the fund has regularly beat benchmarks and its assets grew to an all-time of $80 billion as of the end of September.

In 2019, Trotsky earned $899,000, according to state records, a payout fueled by a $401,820 bonus.

It was the highest pay of anyone working for a quasipublic agency in Massachusetts and higher than all but two state employees. (Michael Collins, the chancellor of the University of Massachusetts Medical School, and Terence Flotte, the dean of the School of Medicine, each earned more than $1 million.)

Board members have long said Trotsky earned his growing pay. In his September evaluation, the board said he’s been “outstanding” in leading the Pension Reserves Investment Trust fund, where he’s been director for the last decade, and through what one member called “all the craziness” of a volatile 2020. Trotsky also serves as the fund’s chief investment officer.

The fund grew by 6.2 percent in the third quarter of 2020, and 7.3 percent over the previous year, fund data show. “The PRIT Fund is structured to perform well in both up markets and perhaps more importantly, in down markets, too,” Trotsky told the board in his report Tuesday.

Board members have said their goal was to keep Trotsky toward the top of a $360,000-to-$540,000 salary range it determined in 2017, based upon a consultant’s study.

“Michael is PRIM’s single greatest asset,” board member Peter Monaco said at the November 2019 meeting when it last raised Trotsky’s pay by $25,000.

