Town of Winthrop without water after pressure reducing station malfunctions

Residents and businesses in Winthrop are without water after a pressure reducing station on the Winthrop-Revere line malfunctioned Thursday afternoon, Town Manager Austin Faison said.

The malfunction has prevented water from entering into Winthrop from Revere via Massachusetts Water Resources Authority infrastructure, Faison said in a statement on the town’s website.

Winthrop’s Department of Public Works is working with the MWRA to establish an alternative water source and correct the issue, Faison said.