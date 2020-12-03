Town of Winthrop without water after pressure reducing station malfunctions

Residents and businesses in Winthrop are without water after a pressure reducing station on the Winthrop-Revere line malfunctioned Thursday afternoon, Town Manager Austin Faison said.
The malfunction has prevented water from entering into Winthrop from Revere via Massachusetts Water Resources Authority infrastructure, Faison said in a statement on the town’s website.
Winthrop’s Department of Public Works is working with the MWRA to establish an alternative water source and correct the issue, Faison said.
“We apologize for the sudden inconvenience this has caused and want to assure our residents we’re doing everything we can to correct it as efficiently as possible,” Public Works Director Steven Calla said in the statement.
On Twitter, the MBTA said, “We are working with the Town to restore service as soon as possible.”
This story will be updated if additional information becomes available.
