Waltham police release new video surveillance images of suspect in random attacks

In one clip, the suspect is seen running south on Prospect Street , and in the other, the person is observed walking west on Bedford Street. In both clips, the suspect appears to be wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and light-colored pants. Further identifying characteristics are difficult to glean.

The video footage, posted to the Waltham Police Department’s official Facebook page, shows the suspect on two separate streets on the night of Nov. 25.

Waltham police on Thursday released two new video surveillance images of a suspect in at least 10 random attacks of men in the city that began on Nov. 10.

“This is a clearer video of the assault suspect which is seen at 10:02:26, going south on Prospect Street,” Waltham police said of the first clip. “The suspect can be seen turning west onto Bedford Street. We are in hopes that this cleaned up video may assist with this on-going investigation.”

Regarding the Bedford Street footage, police said, “This is another video of the suspect ... as he walks west on Bedford Street. He appears on screen at 10:02:47.”

The string of random, brutal street attacks has frustrated investigators so far and set residents on edge.

On Tuesday, city officials announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the unprovoked attacks, which began Nov. 10, with the last confirmed attack happening the day after Thanksgiving.

The man appears to lie in wait for unsuspecting victims, sneaking up from behind and viciously assaulting them. He flees quickly on foot, without stealing anything, police have said.

The attacks occurred between Nov. 10 and Nov. 27, according to authorities.

Of the confirmed attacks, police said, two have occurred on Middlesex Circle and three on Middlesex Road in the area of the Gardencrest apartment complex.

Additional attacks have been confirmed on Chestnut Street at Lowell Street and Charles Street at Prospect Street, as well as two more attacks in the Charles Street area and another on Chestnut, police said.

An 11th unconfirmed attack, called in anonymously, allegedly occurred on Hall Street, according to police.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.