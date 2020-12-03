We could be in for a classic early December nor’easter this weekend

There are lots of details to be worked out with how the system will evolve. The basic setup is some energy from the north and some moisture from the south will both converge toward New England. Worst-case scenario is these two systems, the northern and the southern one, merge and the resulting storm stays just off our coastline.

This will be the second weekend storm in as many weeks. Unlike last weekend, this weekend’s storm is a colder one. This means there is the potential for snowfall in some parts of Southern New England as the storm pulls away and temperatures fall to freezing.

After a relatively mild and sunny Thursday, all eyes will turn toward the start of the weekend and a significant storm.

If that happens, we would experience quite a bit of rain and wind. Eventually, the rain would change to snow in the Worcester hills and perhaps even end up at the coastline. This would be more of a classic early December nor’easter. In this case, higher elevation communities likely end up needing to send out the plows, but a coating to a couple of inches is probably all we would end up with at the coast.

The Euro model is stronger and provides a better chance of snow for southern New England. Weather.us





The other possibility is that the two systems don’t merge and the overall storm is weaker. In this case, we would still see rain. There likely would be a brief changeover to snow in the higher elevations and there would also be less wind.

The American model has a weaker, less intense storm this weekend. Weather.us





Of course there’s also a hybrid solution where the two systems don’t necessarily phase at the right time and we end up with something in the middle. What should be noted is that it’s unlikely we’re going to miss this. It’s also unlikely we’re not going to see some significant rain and it’s going to turn quite chilly no matter what happens.

A storm moves in from the Virginias this weekend and brings rain and some snow. Tropical Tidbits





For planning purposes, Friday looks dry to start although it will become increasingly cloudy. Temperatures will end up in the 40s to around 50. We could see a couple of light showers in the afternoon. Saturday, we may get by a couple of hours in the morning without any rainfall, but don’t count on it. Precipitation will become heavier and steadier later in the morning and throughout the afternoon and the winds will also start to increase.

A stream of light showers arrives later Friday, but the bulk of the storm will come Saturday. COD Weather





If the storm does intensify fairly rapidly, the winds will increase Saturday afternoon. Notice in the loop below you can see the area of stronger winds moving up from the south and enveloping the eastern portion of Southern New England. As is often the case, the winds will be strongest over Cape Cod and the islands as well as any wide open areas or hilltops.

An area of strong winds will move along the coastline later Saturday. COD Weather





The weather system will move out to sea Sunday leaving us with a blustery day, a couple of leftover snow or rain showers in the morning, and then a return to some sunshine. Look for slightly colder than average temperatures to continue into early next week.

Follow Dave Epstein @growingwisdom.