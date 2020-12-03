Woman drives car into Panera Bread in North Andover, no injuries reported

A 78-year-old Andover woman crashed her car into the front window of a Panera Bread in North Andover Thursday morning, police said.
At 11 a.m., officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash into the restaurant at 58 Peters St., according to North Andover Police Lieutenant EJ Foulds. The woman was driving a 2017 Cadillac Escalade.
Two other vehicles were involved in the crash, Foulds said. No injuries were reported among the car occupants or people in the restaurant.
The car appeared to have crashed through the front window of the restaurant into an open area, Foulds said. There did not appear to be heavy structural damage to the building.
No citations or criminal charges have been filed, Foulds said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
