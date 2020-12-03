Woman drives car into Panera Bread in North Andover, no injuries reported

A 78-year-old Andover woman crashed her car into the front window of a Panera Bread in North Andover Thursday morning, police said.

At 11 a.m., officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash into the restaurant at 58 Peters St., according to North Andover Police Lieutenant EJ Foulds. The woman was driving a 2017 Cadillac Escalade.

Two other vehicles were involved in the crash, Foulds said. No injuries were reported among the car occupants or people in the restaurant.