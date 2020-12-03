A Florida attorney is reportedly under investigation for allegedly registering to vote in Georgia

“We have to do whatever it takes,” Price said in the video aired by WSB-TV. “If that means changing your address for the next 2 months, so be it. I’m doing that. I’m moving to Georgia and I’m going to fight. I want you all to fight with me.”

According to WSB-TV , a news station in Atlanta, Bill Price on Nov. 7, the day multiple outlets called the presidential election for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, detailed his plans to move to Georgia and vote in the runoff election there in a Facebook Live posted by a local Florida Republican Party group that has since been deleted.

A Florida attorney is reportedly under investigation by Georgia election officials for allegedly trying to register to vote in Georgia ahead of the state’s two Senate runoff elections in January that will decide which party controls the chamber.

He gave others at the meeting instructions for how to request a ballot in Georgia and announced the address of his brother, who lives in Hiram, Ga., and told the meeting’s attendees they could register to vote from that address or any other address in the state, according to the video.

“It can be done online or you can request your ballot at your new address in Georgia by mail,” Price said in the video. “But you just go to the Secretary of State’s website for the state of Georgia and register to vote there.”

When WSB-TV contacted Price, he said he had not tried to register to vote in Georgia. But Price filed to register to vote in Georgia on Nov. 8, the day after he spoke at the local Republican Party headquarters, according to the news station.

Price could not immediately be reached for comment.

It is a felony for someone to register to vote in Georgia if he or she is not a resident.

Deidre Holden, Paulding County’s elections supervisor, told the outlet Price’s voter registration was pending because they needed his driver’s license to complete it. On Monday, Holden was contacted by state elections investigators who flagged Price’s registration address and showed her the Facebook video, according to WSB-TV.

“What kind of message is this sending out to our children and our grandchildren and our neighbors that if you don’t win an election, that you can just go out and steal one?” Holden said to WSB-TV. “That’s absolutely unacceptable here in the State of Georgia.”

The county elections board will hold a meeting next week to make sure Price’s voter registration does not go through, WSB-TV reported.

On Monday, Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced the state is investigating potential violations of election law, including attempts to register ineligible people to vote ahead of the Jan. 5 Senate runoff.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.