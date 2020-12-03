In the gloom of this dark COVID night, he completes his appointed holiday rounds

He’s on the move. Perpetual motion. One doorstep to the next. And now, as Christmas approaches, he’s in the middle of a crunch time like none other. In the middle of an historic pandemic that has re-arranged life everywhere – one that is pushing that old dictum that the mail must go through to its limits.

That urgent pace is an essential part of his job, like steady hands on a surgeon. A prerequisite.

It’s early on a weekday morning – an unusually warm one for December – and Steve Guerra is already deep into his work. There’s a patina of sweat on his brow and – as ever – a live-wire spring in his step.

“Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.’'

It’s the letter carrier motto. And in this challenging holiday season, Steve Guerra personifies that creed.

“Steve is awesome,’' Mike DaSilva, the manager of the Roxbury Post Office told me the other day as Guerra prepared the mail for his route. “He does everything that we ask of him and we’re doing it seven days a week right now. I wish more people were like Steve.’'

To follow Steve Guerra on his route in Boston is to glimpse a small piece of Norman Rockwell’s America, where neighbors chat with neighbors and Guerra becomes a daily fixture, not just some automaton carrying the mailbag.

Steve Guerra peered inside the locked Geiger Gibson Community Health Center to see if someone can accept a mail delivery. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

“I’m an old mailman,’' said Ed Forry, who, with his wife, founded the Dorchester Reporter in 1983, a community newspaper whose offices are now part of Guerra’s daily rounds. “I carried mail through college. I’ve always considered myself a mailman and Steve is just the best.’'

He smiled at his mailman who smiled back.

“He’s always upbeat,’' Forry said after Guerra delivered the mail to him the other day. “He’s always friendly. He makes the day just for those 10 seconds when you see him.’'

Ten seconds here. Ten seconds there.

And pretty soon you have a career that stretches back to the day he took the postal exam during a major snowstorm in late January 1978, just a couple weeks before the infamous Blizzard of 1978.

Guerra was born in Milton, attended local schools, and briefly flirted with a career as a school teacher. Instead, he began his postal careerr as a part-time carrier, moving to full-time work in Cambridge, Dorchester Center, and then Mattapan before landing in Roxbury.

Steve Guerra sorted mail at his station inside the Roxbury Post Office in Nubian Square before heading out to deliver mail and packages. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

“I liked being outside. I like being on my own,’' he told me as I shadowed him on his route the other day. “I enjoyed the work and the time just went by so quickly. Ten years go by just like that.’'

He’s enjoyed economic boom times, endured recessions that left others jobless, and stitched together a career that has led him to Harbor Point in Boston, a reborn neighborhood that once was the site of the dilapidated streets of Columbia Point.

But nothing could prepare him for what it’s like to deliver the mail these days. What it’s like as neighbors string up multi-colored lights for a season etched in such darkness.

“I still chat but we have to keep our distance,’' he said. “And since this has happened, I don’t see as many people out either. There are no students walking by. Harbor Point has a lot of students and they’re not around. They’re inside taking classes.’'

The volume of first-class mail the Postal Service delivered in 2019 was down by roughly a third from 2006, when the numbers started falling steadily year over year.

“On the other hand, we have seen steady growth in packages in recent years with more people turning to online shopping and a marked surge this year with more people shopping from the safety of their home due to the pandemic,’' said Steve Doherty, a US Postal Service spokesman.

Steve Guerra loaded a bin with packages outside the Peninsula Apartments on Mount Vernon Street. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Yes, the job has changed, Guerra told me. But the demand on his time has not.

“Everybody’s shopping on line now,’' he said. “There was one point in March or April where we had more packages on one Monday than we had at any day during Christmastime. The first-class mail is not as heavy because a lot of my people are gone. They’re students. They went home. They’re gone.

“But for the regular people living here, the packages have increased. That’s what I’ve noticed.’'

His mailbag these days is filled with phone company bills, car-dealer ads, and Mastercard invoices. Christmas card volume has dropped off considerably. And so have those sly, occasional messages friends of some customers have written just for his eyes on their picture postcards.

“Hi, Steve!’' one correspondent once scribbled in the corner of a multi-colored postcard. “How are you doing?’'

That would bring a smile to any letter carrier’s face. And Guerra laughs as he recalls the funny missive.

“He’s wonderful. He knows everybody in the neighborhood,’' said Patty, who politely declined to give her last name at the Geiger Gibson Community Health Center on Mount Vernon Street. “I want him to be my mailman.’'

At age 64, retirement is just over the horizon. He’ll turn 65 in May.

But once the pandemic passes and another Christmas season is upon us – one fully lighted, no longer clouded by a medical calamity -- Steve Guerra may well be still making deliveries at Harbor Point.

“As long as I’m healthy enough to do it for a while longer, I’ll do it,’' he said. “Once my grandson gets a little older, I’ll probably get out and spend more time with him.’'

For now, he plans to stick to the routine. That means taking a week off in the summer – as he has now for 20 years – to help his brother, a painting contractor, put a fresh coat on the Epiphany School in Dorchester.

And it means delivering brightly colored packages and Christmas greetings to longtime customers who know him by his first name.

In one sense it’s not the job he signed up for.

“Just the other day, I was doing some overtime and somebody sneezed near me out on Columbia Road,’' he said. “They didn’t cover up in time so now I’m concerned. But I have no symptoms. We get notices every day: Don’t ring doorbells. Don’t let people touch the scanners. But you’re grabbing doorknobs every day.’'

Weird. Worrisome. Different.

But, in many ways, he’s doing exactly what he signed up for during that long ago snowstorm that buried Boston.

“I’m bringing people their packages,’' he told me. “And I enjoy it. And they’re happy. I work Sundays because I just want to make sure I get my packages on Sunday so I can take care of my customers.’'

He’s been at this job long enough now to see babies grow into college freshmen.

“I just said that the other day: ‘Is this your daughter? Oh my God, she’s a young woman now.’ That little girl – who’s not little any more – starts laughing. She’s all grown up. And then I’ll have other people who have moved from here and they come back because they have family and they’ll say: ‘Steve! Are you still here?’ ’'

And their old mailman has a ready and practiced reply to that.

“Where am I going to go?’' he asked. “I love it down here.’'

And then he jumped into his white mail truck, stuffed with red-and-green packages and letters postmarked for Christmastime 2020 – all ready for a delivery for the ages.

Thomas Farragher is a Globe columnist. He can reached at thomas.farragher@globe.com.