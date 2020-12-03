Mass. reports 6,477 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 49 new deaths

DPH said Thursday’s case count included 680 cases from before Dec. 1 that were reported late because of a technical issue.

The death toll from confirmed cases increased by 49 to 10,637, the Department of Public Health reported.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by a record 6,477 Thursday, far surpassing the record of 4,613 set just one day earlier and bringing the state’s total to 232,264.

The agency also said 49,225 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 1,324 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The public health department also reported that 111,734 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 8.67 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 2,516 people, bringing that total to 272,797.

Advertisement

In new community data, nearly 100 of the state’s 351 cities and towns were considered high-risk for the virus.

Last month, the state revised its metrics for determining transmission risks in cities and towns, dramatically reducing the number of “red zone” communities with an eye toward getting students back in schools.

In the first week that the state applied the new standards, the number of such communities plummeted from 121 cities and towns — including Boston — to just 16.

But the number has risen steadily since then, from 30, to 62, to 81, and then to 97 in Thursday’s data.

New guidelines use population data to determine if a community is at high risk for the virus. A community with fewer than 10,000 residents must have more than 25 cases, while communities with 10, 000 to 50,000 residents must have more than 10 cases and a positivity rate of 5 percent or higher. Larger communities must have more than 10,000 cases per 100,000 people, and a positive test rate of greater than 4 percent.

Advertisement

Boston’s average daily rate of infection per 100,000 residents was at 31.7 in Thursdays data, down from 33.9 last week, the department said. The statewide average daily rate was at 35.7, up from 34.9 last week.

State education officials reported Thursday that there were 276 new coronavirus cases among students and 251 among school staff members reported to the state in the previous week. State education officials are not tracking when the cases occur, only when local school officials report them to the state.

Among the highest number of cases reported in a single district, Methuen Public Schools reported 22 coronavirus cases among students and six among staff members, and New Bedford Public Schools reported 15 student cases and nine cases among staff members. In addition, the JRI Meadowridge Academy in Swansea reported 17 cases among students and 11 among staff members.

The state also reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 5.3 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.

The state said the rate would be 7.32 percent if the effect of college testing programs — in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases — is factored out

The seven-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients rose from 1,100 to 1,151. The lowest that metric has been is 155.

Advertisement

In another worrisome sign, data released Thursday by the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority showed that traces of the coronavirus continued to rise in the wastewater at the Deer Island treatment plant.

Both the northern and southern sections of the MWRA system reached their highest levels yet of the second surge. The data included tests conducted up to Tuesday.

The program looks for SarsCOV2 RNA copies in wastewater. It is a pilot that officials hope can become an early warning system for surges of the virus.

The MWRA had been testing several times a week, but in mid-October state officials, noting increases, asked the MWRA to begin testing daily, officials said. The MWRA plots individual results and a seven-test average trend line on its website.

Like other coronavirus metrics maintained by the state, the wastewater tests paint a picture of a state that appeared to have gotten the virus under control this summer but then saw a gradual rise — and a marked acceleration in October.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

Felicia Gans of the Globe staff contributed to this report.





Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox. Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.