Mayors worried about pandemic impacts on schools, small businesses, BU report says

Almost half the 130 mayors who participated in the institute’s Menino Survey of Mayors, conducted from June to August, expected “dramatic” budget cuts for schools and thought classrooms wouldn’t return to normal before 2022, according to the study, which is scheduled to be released Thursday morning.

The nation’s big city mayors worry about their residents’ ability to weather the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and fear especially that public school budgets and small businesses won’t soon recover, according to a new study from the Boston University Initiative on Cities.

Graham Wilson, director of BU’s Initiative on Cities, said that across the seven years it has conducted the annual survey, which former Boston mayor Thomas M. Menino helped develop during his 2014 stint at BU, “one of the most consistent findings, no matter the question topic, is a general sense of optimism among our cities’ leaders.”

But 2020, Wilson said, is different.

“This year, while we still hear glimmers of optimism, their pessimism in the face of a once-in-a-century pandemic is palpable,” he said a statement. “And with the pandemic still spreading and the federal government still unable to come to an agreement on additional stimulus, we suspect mayors may actually be underestimating just how much their cities will change.”

The mayors surveyed were especially concerned about residents who already face structural racism and economic struggles, including Black and Latino Americans, immigrants, and renters. About 80 percent of mayors supported residential eviction moratoriums to protect low-income residents from becoming homeless.

Mayors were concerned about small businesses, especially those owned by people of color or that serve communities of color, according to the report. Only about one-third of mayors surveyed expected that small businesses shuttered by the pandemic would soon be replaced, a shift that could dramatically alter local economies.

Two-thirds of mayors expected that people of color who own small businesses would still be suffering financially in summer 2021, while only half the mayors had the same concern for white small business owners.

Otis Rolley III, senior vice president of The Rockefeller Foundation’s US Equity and Economic Opportunity Initiative, said the pandemic has “upended many lives,” but that Black Americans, Indigenous people, and other people of color have been hardest hit.

“The country’s persistent racial inequities have only become worse, and in response, we need to see innovative, transformative solutions that center impacted communities,” Rolley said in the statement.

Many mayors said federal stimulus funding had not done enough to address the needs of their residents, with only 13 percent believing the federal government’s efforts were sufficient and nearly half saying there was a “large gap” that wasn’t met.

“This virus has laid bare long-standing inequities, and as the survey shows, mayors are leading from the frontlines to protect their communities,” Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser said in the statement. “But cities and states can’t do it alone; we need a strong and cohesive federal response that addresses the health crisis, the economic crisis, and the disparities this pandemic has exacerbated.”

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.