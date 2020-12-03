Pandemic is pushing America’s 911 system to breaking point, ambulance operators say

The pandemic has pushed America’s 911 system and emergency responders to a breaking point, with ambulance operators exhausted and their services financially strained.

The situation since the novel coronavirus struck last winter has grown so dire that the American Ambulance Association recently begged the Department of Health and Human Services for emergency funding of $2.62 billion in a letter.

"The 911 emergency medical system throughout the United States is at a breaking point," wrote Aarron Reinert, the association's president in a Nov. 25 letter obtained by The Washington Post. "Without additional relief, it seems likely to break, even as we enter the third surge."