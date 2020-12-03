fb-pixel
History will judge us harshly for how we’ve let schoolchildren down

Updated December 3, 2020, 1 hour ago
Chairs were stacked against a blackboard for temporary storage in September while classrooms underwent social distancing spacing at the McCormack Middle School in Dorchester. Students began the school year remotely.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

History will judge the year 2020 harshly: a lack of leadership, of urgency in responding to a health crisis, of caring for those in need, of civility, of decency. But what will stand out as our greatest failure is the institutional disregard for our children’s welfare, when, with commitment, creativity, and the application of proper resources, they could have attended school safely.

Had children been a priority, months of staying home would have been unthinkable. Untold damage has been wreaked upon families. The consequences will be felt well into the future.

Janet Slovin

Boston