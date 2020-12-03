Testing for COVID-19, and testing patience, in Somerville

We were stunned because the mayor has kept Somerville Public Schools buildings closed since March 12, and there is still no reopening date.

As Somerville parents and health professionals, we were stunned to read Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone’s Nov. 17 op-ed “ Pooled COVID-19 testing can help keep kids in school .”

Unlike children in neighboring cities, not a single child in Somerville has been inside a classroom since March. Preschoolers with autism, Down syndrome, and other disabilities have been denied in-person physical, speech, and behavioral therapies for eight months. The consequences of this denial are lifelong.

Curtatone has opened indoor dining, gyms, hockey rinks, and the Legoland indoor amusement park. But school buildings remain closed — indefinitely.

Growing data demonstrate that schools do not drive COVID-19 transmission and should remain open. We support improved testing, contact tracing, and evidence-based precautions. We appreciate that our community may benefit someday from the pooled surveillance testing plan on which Somerville has partnered with Tufts University and the Broad Institute. However, we ask: How can pooled testing keep kids in schools when Mayor Curtatone has prevented them from being there in the first place?

Dr. Lauren Hanley

Somerville

Daniele Lantagne

Somerville

This letter was cosigned by 10 others on behalf of Somerville Parents for an Equitable and Safe Opening.





Mayor Curtatone is not best choice to opine on school-reopening process

In “Pooled COVID-19 testing can help keep kids in school,” Mayor Joseph Curtatone writes that “Somerville is already in the process of reopening schools.” I beg to differ — Somerville has been talking about reopening schools since August, but not one school has reopened, and none will open until 2021 at the earliest. On the other hand, Legoland in Somerville is open. Restaurants are open for indoor dining, too.

The mayor writes about testing students for COVID-19 as if it is happening; it is not. It is irresponsible for the Globe to have given room for this mayor to profess knowledge or expertise about school reopening protocols and procedures when he has opened no schools and tested no students.

Jeremy Brown

Somerville





With untapped capacity in state, pooled testing approach holds promise

In “Pooled COVID-19 testing can help keep kids in school,” Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone argues that every district should invest in universal testing so that in-person learning can take place safely. We couldn’t agree more.

Routine testing at work and in school is a way to bring people back safely, and an effective means to identify asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers so that they can quarantine and reduce the spread of the virus. Meanwhile, there is substantial untapped testing capacity in the Commonwealth — enough, for instance, to test every child in every school up to twice a week.

The pooled testing approach that Curtatone cites holds promise to make such testing not only cost-effective but also scalable. We recently began our first trials of pooled testing in another local public school district. We see the pilots going on in Somerville and other forward-thinking school systems as a way we can all learn how this can be done safely and effectively.

Tim Rowe

Founder and CEO

CIC Health

Cambridge