Volunteering in a nursing home puts a new spin on ‘tragedy’

It would be glib to observe that what is also tragic is the abuse of the word. But it would be hardly glibber than these other uses. Of course, we often describe instances of death and despair as tragic. This is usually the first meaning offered in dictionaries. But this meaning obscures the deeper sense given to the word by those who coined it: the ancient Greek playwrights. For Aeschylus, Sophocles, and Euripides, tragedy happens not because a bad decision leads to catastrophe but because there were only bad decisions to choose among.

Since the start of our pandemic, few words have gotten more mileage than “tragedy.” Whenever we add a new zero to the number of deaths, we reach a “tragic milestone”; when the news media focus on a single death, they lament a “a tragic loss”; when the stock market plunges or unemployment rises, we lurch into an “economic tragedy”; when pundits reflect on our plague, they call it an “American tragedy.”

It is this older and richer meaning of the word that best describes the situation that confronts many nursing homes, including the one in Houston where I served as a volunteer for three months this year. When I began working at this residence in March, it was understaffed and overwhelmed by the unprecedented situation. Every day between 3:30 and 6:30, my job was to deliver dinner trays to the nearly 100 residents who, with the dining room now darkened, took their meals in their rooms. I helped many residents, who suffered in varying degrees from mental or physical disabilities, to eat their meals.

But my real job was to keep them company. When Governor Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster in mid-March, all nursing homes were locked down. The reason was clear and compelling: In order to defend the residents against the virus, the homes had to deprive them of visits from family. During the three months I worked at the residence, this strategy worked: It had not a single case of COVID-19 — a remarkable feat in Texas.

In late September, Abbott allowed nursing homes to resume family visits — a decision praised by families, but one that preyed on the minds of the residence’s administrators. For six months, they had struggled to keep their residents alive, an achievement threatened by the new rule. They had neither the staff nor the resources to oversee the crush of family members who, eager to see their relatives, were now contacting the residence. The home’s directors were compelled to let visits proceed, and I learned from a staff member that it has registered more than two dozen positive cases among residents and staff since early November.

The old rule, however, had also risked the well-being of the residents. Isolation from their families was chipping away at their minds and, despite the heroic efforts of the residence’s activity director, loneliness and confusion had become their default condition. Three residents in hospice care, at whose bedsides I spent long afternoons, died from causes other than COVID-19. In effect, they died alone. The deterioration of others seemed to quicken, as if I were watching a time-lapse film whose speed gradually accelerated.

It seems that the residence’s directors, thanks to Abbott’s decision, found themselves strapped in a trolley car — or, rather, the trolley car. For those who have taken ethics or watched the television series “The Good Place,” you get the allusion. Imagine you are the conductor of a runaway tram that is barreling down on a group of five railway workers. You have the time to divert the tram to another track, but there a lone workman is hard at work. Whatever you do, there will be a human cost.

Yet as the residence’s directors understood, there was a crucial difference. The residents were not, like the workmen in the thought experiment, strangers to them. The tradeoffs involved in barring visitors or allowing them were not abstractions amenable to a utilitarian calculus. They affected men and women with names and histories. They were flesh and blood familiars who gave the staff joy and, yes, also gave them fits, over the months and years they had cared for them. This transformed a philosophical puzzle into a tragic predicament — one that was Greek to us.

For the ancient tragedians, tragedy was a brute fact of the human condition — the result of cosmic forces beyond our control. It’s true that the disarray of responses to this pandemic has been compounded by the White House and state governors who rushed to return to business as usual and refused to mandate masks. Yet it is too easy to fob off all responsibility on utterly irresponsible political leaders. Given the enormity of the pandemic, nursing homes would sooner or later have faced tragic choices even if our leaders were better than the current crew.

Is there a lesson to be drawn from such tragic situations? Or, instead, are they little more than an occasion for shaking our heads in resignation? Philosopher Martha Nussbaum rightly insists that the value of tragedies is not just that they remind us of the complexity of living while irreconcilable and incommensurate claims clash at times. They also remind us of our own moral responsibility regardless of our response. Not all tragedies are inevitable, and by reflecting on them, we can perhaps avoid comparable tragic situations in the future. That we will never fully succeed is no less tragic but, as the tragedians remind us, not at all a reason to despair.

Robert Zaretsky teaches in the Honors College at the University of Houston. His new book, “The Subversive Simone Weil: A Life in Five Ideas,” will be published next February.