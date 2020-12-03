Boston College men’s basketball team routed by Florida in ‘Bubbleville’ finale

It was the final performance in so-called “Bubbleville” for Boston College, which went 1-3, its lone win over Rhode Island Nov. 26.

Three days after a furious second-half rally came up short against St. John’s, the Eagles were out of sorts from the get-go against Florida in a 90-70 loss at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., in the Roman Legends Classic Thursday night.

The Boston College men’s basketball team might be ready to burst out of the bubble.

“The off-floor togetherness of our team has got to spread to on the floor,” BC coach Jim Christian said. “The teams that we’re playing, you can’t have lulls.”

For the Gators (2-0), it was their second game in as many days following a string of cancellations to begin their season. Following a 76-69 win over Army, Florida never trailed against BC after a Keyontae Johnson 3-pointer with 16:35 left in the first half put his team ahead, 8-6.

BC's Rich Kelly is guarded by Florida's Tre Mann during the first half of Thursday's game. Jessica Hill/Associated Press

Johnson, who led the Gators in scoring a season ago as a sophomore, recorded a double-double with a game-high 24 points (on 10-of-13 shooting) and 12 rebounds as Florida built a lead as large as 31 points in the second half.

“Last night, it was our first game so everyone had nervous energy,” Johnson said. “Today, we just locked in and played defense how we were supposed to.”

The Gators limited the Eagles to 41.5 percent shooting and shot 56.5 percent from the floor.

Rich Kelly paced the Eagles with 13 points. Wynston Tabbs scored 12 points and CJ Felder had 11.

Making his debut for BC, James Karnik had 7 points in 18 minutes. The 6-foot-9-inch senior transfer from Lehigh was granted eligibility from the NCAA Thursday morning.

It was the Gators’ third win in as many tries against the Eagles, and it was the first meeting between the schools since 1994.

BC is off to Minnesota for the ACC-Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday, where it will face the Golden Gophers (3-0) for the second time in the last three seasons.