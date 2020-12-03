Boston University men’s hockey team pauses all activities after positive COVID-19 test

The Boston University men’s hockey team has paused all athletic activities and canceled Saturday’s game at UConn after a positive COVID-19 test.

According a statement from the school, the positive test came from a member of the team’s Tier 1 personnel, which includes athletes, coaches, managers, and support staff. Tier 1 personnel are tested three times a week in accordance with NCAA, Hockey East, and university protocols.

“To ensure the health and safety of the BU campus and greater Boston community, the Department of Athletics and all of its varsity programs have been following state, city and University guidelines since returning to campus in August,” the statement read.