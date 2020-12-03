Bruins exploring playing outdoors — possibly at Fenway Park — during upcoming season

The Bruins have discussed with state and city officials the possibility of playing home games outdoors during the upcoming NHL season — and one of the venues they are looking at is Fenway Park.
“We are in consistent contact with the NHL as well as officials from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the City of Boston, and are exploring all possible venue options for the upcoming season — including Fenway Park,” the team said in a statement issued Thursday. “At this point we are in the exploratory phase.”
The possibility is being floated as the NHL grapples with beginning the 2020-21 season amid the coronavirus pandemic. Playing outdoors presumably would allow teams to host fans in a safer way.
The league has yet to set a start date, but previously said it hopes to begin play around the start of the new year.
Other NHL teams — including the Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings, Pittsburgh Penguins, Dallas Stars, and Nashville Predators — also are looking into playing outdoors, according to The Athletic.
While the NHL has hosted outdoor games before, it has been in a limited capacity, typically as part of the annual Winter Classic events.
The Bruins hosted the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2010 Winter Classic at Fenway Park, played the Montreal Canadiens at Gillette Stadium in 2016, and faced the Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium as part of the Classic in 2019.