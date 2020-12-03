Bruins exploring playing outdoors — possibly at Fenway Park — during upcoming season

The Bruins have discussed with state and city officials the possibility of playing home games outdoors during the upcoming NHL season — and one of the venues they are looking at is Fenway Park.

“We are in consistent contact with the NHL as well as officials from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the City of Boston, and are exploring all possible venue options for the upcoming season — including Fenway Park,” the team said in a statement issued Thursday. “At this point we are in the exploratory phase.”

The possibility is being floated as the NHL grapples with beginning the 2020-21 season amid the coronavirus pandemic. Playing outdoors presumably would allow teams to host fans in a safer way.