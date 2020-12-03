Catcher Kevin Plawecki has hit his stride with the Red Sox

As spring training approached, in walked another veteran catcher, one who had far greater success in the big leagues than Leon or Plawecki: Jonathan Lucroy. A few down seasons, coupled with injuries, resulted in Lucroy having to settle for an invite to spring training and a minor league deal. Still, Lucroy’s track record spoke for itself. He was a two-time All-Star with a history of working well with younger pitchers. It helped that he had a relationship with former Sox manager Ron Roenicke, who managed Lucroy during the peak of his career with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Red Sox signed Kevin Plawecki last offseason with the expectationhe would fill the backup catching role, a spot that had been secured by veteran Sandy Leon for five seasons.

Lucroy would make the team, as did Plawecki. Ultimately, though, it was Plawecki who secured the backup role.The Sox optioned Lucroy to the team’s alternate training site.

Plawecki thrived offensively, hitting .341/.393/.857 with 17 RBIs in 89 plate appearances. And on Wednesday, just before the team’s non-tender deadline, the Sox decided to bring back Plawecki for the 2021 season, settling on a $1.6 million contract.

“Obviously, you know, a big, big expectation of mine was to come back there and put the uniform on again,” Plawecki said by phone Thursday. “And, you know, hopefully this year, it’s a little bit different circumstances. Hopefully we’re past this pandemic, and we can have some fans in the stands and my family’s able to enjoy Boston.”

In such an unprecedented time, Plawecki searched for some sense of normalcy off the field. He tried to immerse himself in Boston and its surrounding areas as much as he could, so he made it his duty to visit his favorite diner each day before he had to be to the field: Village Cafe in Newton. Still, the pandemic and not having his family around to witness his success weighed on him.

“To be honest with you, it was brutal,” Plawecki said. “But it was part of what we all had to do, you know, we all had to make sacrifices last year.”

The sacrifice and productivity, despite the small sample size, has placed Plawecki in the situation he’s in now. A year removed from being designated for assignment by the Cleveland Indians, Plawecki turned himself into a legitimate backup to Christian Vazquez. A tweak here and there at the dish helped him get to this point.

“One thing with my stride that really took me to a lot better comfort level, I guess you could say, was just more consistency with my stride,” Plawecki said. “That allowed me to be on time with everything more, and just honestly being aggressive at good pitches in the zone, swinging at strikes, and being ready to hit.”





Plawecki resides in Arizona during the offseason, and next week, he said he’ll start ramping up his workload. He knows the numbers he put up in a shortened season might not be the same in 162 games. The key is he’s found a routine that works.

“It’s just about staying consistent with my drill work and everything that I know, that I needed to do to make my swing operate the way I know it’s capable of doing,” he said.

