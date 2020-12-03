NCAA immediately clears Lehigh transfer James Karnik to join BC men’s basketball team

Devon Daniels scored 18 points, Cam Hayes and Jericole Hellems each had 17 points and North Carolina State beat UMass Lowell, 90-59, in Uncasville, Conn. All three players were in double figures by halftime as NC State led, 43-19, with Hellems scoring 13 points, and Hayes and Daniels each with 10. NC State (3-0) scored 20 points off 19 turnovers by UMass Lowell (1-3), which was led by Darion-Jordan Thomas (12 points) and Salif Boudie and Obadiah Noel , who had 10 points apiece . . . . Merrimack men’s basketball game at Iona scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday night in New Rochelle, N.Y., was canceled due to a positive coronavirus test in the Warriors program. Iona coach Rick Pitino ,confirmed the cancellation in a Tweet, writing: “Game tonight cancelled due to a positive in Merrimack’s program. What a mess. Hopefully, we’ll someday celebrate our freedom from this virus. Stay safe.”

Boston College men’s basketball is getting big help this season via the transfer portal. Senior forward James Karnik , a 6-foot-9-inch, 230-pound transfer from Lehigh, was granted immediate eligibility from the NCAA on Thursday.After averaging 12.2 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 57 percent from the field with Lehigh last season, Karnik decided to transfer to BC in April. In September, Karnik filed a waiver requesting immediate eligibility, which the NCAA has allowed more often for one-time transfers due to the coronavirus pandemic. With his waiver approved, Karnik, a native of Surrey, British Columbia, who starred at Orangeville Prep in Toronto, is eligible for the rest of the season and for the 2021-22 season. The versatile big man had at least five scholarship offers and choose to attend Lehigh, where he produced 768 points and 543 rebounds over three seasons. He missed 10 games in his career due to injury, but started 18 of the 22 games in which he appeared last season. At BC, Karnik will compete for minutes with 6-7 sophomore CJ Felder , 6-8 senior Steffon Mitchell and Frederick Scott , a 6-8 graduate transfer from Rider, providing valuable depth at the power forward and center positions. “I kind of took a little gamble and committed to Boston College knowing that there was an opportunity for me to play right away,” Karnik told the Globe in April. “That being said, I’m fully aware that there could be a situation where I don’t play right away.”

AP: Michigan had 12 positive cases

Michigan canceled this weekend’s Big Ten football game against Maryland because it had at least 12 positive COVID-19 cases within the football program, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The size of the outbreak was not disclosed by the school and the person spoke to The AP only on condition of anonymity. The number of players, coaches and staff members who were among the positive cases from testing on Sunday and Monday were not known, nor was it known how many players and coaches might be affected by contact tracing quarantine protocols.

Holtz receives Presidential Medal of Freedom

Recognizing a man he described as “one of the greatest coaches in American history,” President Donald Trump bestowed the Presidential Medal of Freedom upon former college football coach Lou Holtz during a ceremony at the Oval Office where the president and medal recipient, both COVID patients, were mask-less. Holtz, who led Notre Dame to an undefeated season and the national championship in 1988, compiled a 249-132-7 record in 33 seasons as an NCAA head coach at William & Mary, North Carolina State, Arkansas, Minnesota, Notre Dame and South Carolina. A longtime admirer of Trump, Holtz said of the nation’s highest civilian award: “I’m even prouder to receive it from President Donald Trump. Greatest president in my lifetime.” The Rev. John Jenkins, Notre Dame’s president, distanced the Catholic school from Holtz after his comment that then-Democratic candidate Joe Biden, now the president-elect, was a Catholic “in name only.” . . . No spectators will be allowed at the Rose Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal on Jan. 1 because of COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the state, county and city of Pasadena, Calif. The Tournament of Roses said it was denied a request for special permission to allow for a limited number of spectators or a select number of guests of players and coaches at the 90,888-seat stadium.

NBA

Davis eyes 5-year, $190m deal with Lakers

Anthony Davis is finalizing a five-year contract through 2024-25 worth up to $190 million to return to the Los Angeles Lakers, his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, confirmed to the Associated Press. It came one day after LeBron James agreed to a two-year, $85 million contract extension with the Lakers through 2022-23. Davis’ deal includes an early termination clause prior to the fifth year, but the lengthy contract is still a clear declaration the 27-year-old Davis sees his long-term future with the 17-time NBA champions . . . The Denver Nuggets re-signed forward Paul Millsap to a one-year deal. Millsap, 35, has spent the last three seasons in Denver, averaging 12.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and a steal in 159 games. The 14-year NBA veteran helped the Nuggets reach the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2008-09. His re-signing comes after Denver lost key frontcourt players Jerami Grant and Mason Plumlee in free agency.

Golf

Knox leads Mayakoba Classic

Russell Knox shot a 6-under 65 at a breezy and wet El Camaleon Golf Club to take the first-round lead in the PGA Tour’s Mayakoba Golf Classic in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. Knox has two victories on the PGA Tour and one on the European Tour. He lost in a playoff at Mayakoba in 2016. The 35-year-old Scot birdied five of the last six holes on his opening nine, then played the final nine in 1 under with a bogey on the par-4 second and birdies on the par-5 fifth and par-4 sixth. Chile’s Joaquin Niemann was a stroke back in a three-way tie for second with Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo and American Tom Hoge. Niemann is donating his entire prize money and $5,000 for every birdie and $10,000 for an eagle to help pay for a drug for his 2-month-old cousin in Chile, who was recently diagnosed with a rare disease . . . Andy Sullivan came within a stroke of tying the European Tour record for the lowest 36-hole score by shooting 6-under 66 in the second round of the Golf in Dubai Championship. The English golfer followed up his round of 61 on Wednesday by making five birdies and an eagle at the Jumeirah Golf Estates, lifting him to 17 under par overall and a three-shot lead. Ernie Els holds the 36-hole record after being 18 under par in 2004 at the midway point of the Heineken Classic . . . Christiaan Bezuidenhout started his chase for back-to-back wins on the European Tour with a 5-under 67 to sit in a six-way tie for the lead after the first round of the South African Open at the Gary Player Country Club at Sun City resort. Bezuidenhout shared the lead with Mattias Schwab of Austria, Aron Zemmer of Italy and fellow South Africans Dean Burmester, Jacques Kruyswijk and Ruan Corb . . . Charley Hull fought through cold and windy conditions to take the first-round lead in the LPGA Tour’s Volunteers of America Classic. The 24-year-old Englishwoman shot a 3-under 69, making six birdies and three bogeys at Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas, with the afternoon temperature only climbing into the high 40s . . . Annika Sorenstam was elected president of the International Golf Federation, replacing the outgoing Peter Dawson. Sorenstam, 50, a 72-time winner on the LPGA Tour and former No. 1, will take up the position on Jan. 1.

Soccer

Armas frontrunner for United job

As D.C. United’s coaching search nears completion, former New York Red Bulls boss Chris Armas is emerging as the leading contender, multiple people said this week. At least two other candidates — MLS assistants Gonzalo Pineda (Seattle Sounders) and Pat Noonan (Philadelphia Union) — remain in the mix, but Armas’s experience as an MLS head coach seems to have given him the edge . . . San Jose goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski was added to the US training camp ahead of a Dec. 9 exhibition against El Salvador in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The 23-year-old replaced Salt Lake’s David Ochoa, who strained his right quadriceps. Marcinkowski trained with the national team in May 2019 and January 2020 but has yet to make his national team debut. D.C. United’s Bill Hamid and Benfica’s CJ Dos Santos are the other goalkeepers in camp.

Miscellany

RHP Gatto, Rangers agree on one-year deal

Righthanded pitcher Joe Gatto agreed to a one-year contract with the Texas Rangers, who brought back outfielder Scott Heineman with a one-year deal just one day after allowing him to become a free agent. Gatto, 25, who was the Angels’ second-round pick (53rd overall) in the 2014 amateur draft, will earn the $570,500 major league minimum if he is in the big leagues. Heineman would make $595,000 if in the majors . . The New York Rangers have refused to loan Alexis Lafreniere, the team’s No. 1 overall draft pick, to Hockey Canada for the World Junior Championship in Edmonton, Alberta, Dec. 25-Jan. 1. Lafreniere led Team Canada to a gold medal at the 2020 junior championship in the Czech Republic, where he had four goals and six assists in five games and was named tournament MVP.



