NFL reinstates WR Josh Gordon from suspension

According to reports, Gordon is eligible to begin COVID-19 testing Friday, and if he tests negative, he can rejoin the club Dec. 9. If all goes well, he can attend team meetings, work out at the Seahawks’ facility, and meet with the coaching staff.

The wide receiver, who spent portions of the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Patriots, is eligible to return to the Seahawks for the final two games of the 2020 season.

The NFL announced Thursday that Seattle’s Josh Gordon has been conditionally reinstated.

Following that, he can begin attending practice on Dec. 21, following the team’s Week 15 game, and play in Weeks 16 and 17.

Gordon took to social media Thursday to celebrate the news.

Gordon signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks in September.

“He’s an amazing receiver,” Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson told reporters Thursday. “A guy who was great for us last season, made some great plays.”

Gordon, 29, spent portions of the 2018 and 2019 season in New England. In 17 regular-season games with the Patriots, he had 60 catches for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns.

