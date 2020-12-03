Patriots running back Rex Burkhead undergoes surgery on injured knee

Burkhead, who suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Houston Texans in late November, previously said that he looked forward to “coming back better than ever” in 2021.

Patriots running back Rex Burkhead had successful surgery Tuesday morning and is “on the road to recovery,” he said on social media Thursday morning.

Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady liked the post, and several current Patriots teammates — including James White and Jakob Johnson — expressed their support.

The Patriots have yet to disclose the specifics of Burkhead’s injury.





White, a fellow running back and close friend, said it’s been difficult to cope with the loss of Burkhead.

“He was having a great year, and just sucks to see a guy like that go down,” said White. “Just trying to stay afloat, man. Just keep working hard, cheering for one another, making sure we’re doing everything we can to protect ourselves, protect our bodies to be the best performers we can be out there.”