Providence men’s hockey coach Nate Leaman eager to get started vs. No. 2 BC

But, as we know, 2020 has been unique, to say the least.

Typically, the college hockey season goes on a bit of a break during the holidays, with the exception of teams playing in holiday tournaments. That means those competing and coaching in the World Juniors would miss a minimal amount of games.

When Nate Leaman was named coach for the US men’s hockey team in the World Junior Championships back in March, he knew he would be a busy man this month. But the Providence coach could not have anticipated just how busy he would be.

With a delayed schedule, schools are hoping to make up for lost games by playing through the holidays. Providence has yet to play a game this season, but it is finally expected to face some competition this weekend when it opens with a home-and-home series against Boston College beginning Friday night at Kelley Rink before shifting Saturday night to Providence. Both games will air on NESN.

The teams were supposed to face each other last week. But last Monday, Providence was still dealing with positive COVID tests. Leaman was concerned that he would not have enough skaters to field a team. So the school informed Hockey East of its predicament, and the league tweaked the schedule to allow for BC and UMass to play instead.

“We were humming. Our team was going,” said Leaman. “I thought we were detailed, we were dialed in, we were on all cylinders, and then we got COVID. I’ll be shocked if it doesn’t happen to every team this year. It’s just too contagious, too hard to contain.”

The idea of opening the season against an Eagles squad that is ranked No. 2 in the country and has a pair of games under its belt after sweeping UMass last weekend does not concern Leaman.

“We just need to start our season,” he said. “Our guys need to play a game. I think it’s awesome that we’re starting with BC because obviously they’re the No. 2 team in the country, and we’re going to find out where we stack up right away, and what we need to work on, what direction we need to go.”

Once the series is over, Leaman will depart for Plymouth, Mich., for the US team’s training camp. There are 29 players on the preliminary roster, which will be whittled down to the final 25 on Dec. 13, at which point the team will depart for Edmonton for the tournament, which will be held Dec. 25-Jan. 1.

“I have three boys that love Christmas; it’s going to be very tough,” said Leaman. “We’re all going to be away from our families for five weeks when we go away for this tournament, but that’s kind of the sacrifice.

“Obviously, I’ll miss them every day, but with the power of Zoom and FaceTime, I’m hoping to still be there virtually Christmas morning and be with them every day.”

Local ties in US camp

Trevor Zegras celebrated with teammates after scoring a goal in the Beanpot last season. Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Among the players attending next week’s camp, 11 are either currently playing or have played in Hockey East.

Goalie Drew Commesso, defenseman Alex Vlasic, and forward Robert Mastrosimone are currently on Boston University’s roster, while Trevor Zegras skated for the Terriers last year before turning pro. BC will have goalie Spencer Knight, defenseman Drew Hellenson, and forward Matt Boldy heading to the camp, while Providence defenseman Cam McDonald and forwards Brett Berard and Patrick Moynihan will be joining their coach next week as well.

Northeastern forward and Stoneham native Sam Colangelo will be competing for a spot, as will defenseman Henry Thrun, who played at Harvard last season but is currently playing in the USHL after the Ivy League canceled its season. Harvard coach Ted Donato will serve as an assistant on Leaman’s staff.

Hingham native Matthew Beniers, who had planned to enroll at Harvard in the fall but chose to attend Michigan after the Ivy League’s announcement, will be in attendance, in addition to his Wolverines teammate, sophomore forward John Beecher, who was the Bruins’ first-round pick in 2019.

BC’s Roy honored again

BC freshman forward Gaby Roy has been named the Women’s Hockey Commissioners’ Association National Player of the Month for November after tallying four goals and three assists. She finished the month with 12 shots on goal and a plus-6 rating

Rory is tied for the lead nationally in goals and points, and was the only player to record a hat trick in the first two weeks of the season, scoring four goals in her debut against New Hampshire Nov. 20.

The Marshfield native had been named Hockey East’s Rookie of the Week Monday, and Player of the Week the previous week. She has at least 1 point in each of her first four games.

NU set to return

One week after it had canceled all winter sports until Dec. 18, Northeastern announced that men’s basketball, men’s hockey, and women’s hockey would return to competition. The women’s hockey team will open the season with a home-and-home series against BC on Dec. 11 and 13, while the men will open the season with a home-and-home against Merrimack on Dec. 12 and 13.

“We let science dictate how we’re going through this process with our student-athletes and trying to provide a safe environment for them to compete,” said athletic director Jeff Konya. “When we did an environmental scan after our initial outbreak, these teams had minimal COVID issues and we felt comfortable to allow them to return to competition sooner.

“This is obviously a very fluid situation. It’s going to take constant monitoring and reevaluation. In this case, the numbers helped us to come back a little bit quicker than originally projected.”

BU, Vermont on pause

BU paused all athletic activities and canceled Saturday’s men’s game at UConn after a positive COVID-19 test.

According to a statement from the school, the positive test came from a member of the team’s Tier 1 personnel, which includes athletes, coaches, managers, and support staff. Tier 1 personnel are tested three times a week in accordance with NCAA, Hockey East, and university protocols.

The Terriers were originally scheduled to open the season this weekend with a pair of games at Vermont, but that series was postponed when Vermont decided to delay the start of its men’s and women’s hockey and basketball seasons until Dec. 18.

Earlier this week, the Catamounts announced that the men’s hockey team had paused team activities following four positive coronavirus tests among the program’s Tier 1 personnel.

