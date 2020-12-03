A sizable addition for BC basketball: Lehigh transfer James Karnik is eligible immediately

After averaging 12.2 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 57 percent from the field with Lehigh last season, Karnik decided to transfer to BC in April.

Senior forward James Karnik, a 6-foot-9-inch, 230-pound transfer from Lehigh, was granted immediate eligibility from the NCAA Thursday, making him eligible to suit up for the Eagles when they face Florida at 9:30 p.m. at Mohegan Sun.

Boston College men’s basketball is getting big help this season via the transfer portal.

In September, Karnik filed a waiver requesting immediate eligibility, which the NCAA has allowed more often for one-time transfers due to the coronavirus pandemic. With his waiver approved, Karnik is eligible for the rest of the season and for the 2021-22 season.

Advertisement

A native of Surrey, British Columbia, Karnik starred at Orangeville Prep in Toronto, where he helped the team capture the 2016-17 Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association title with a 21-2 record.

The versatile big man had at least five scholarship offers and choose to attend Lehigh, where he produced 768 points and 543 rebounds over three seasons. He missed 10 games in his career due to injury, but started 18 of the 22 games in which he appeared last season.

At BC, Karnik will compete for minutes with CJ Felder and Steffon Mitchell, providing valuable depth at the power forward and center positions.





In April, Karnik told the Globe, “I kind of took a little gamble and committed to Boston College knowing that there was an opportunity for me to play right away. That being said, I’m fully aware that there could be a situation where I don’t play right away.”