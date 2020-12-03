Taking a look at the AFC playoff picture heading into Week 13

Remaining schedule: vs. Washington Football Team (4-7), at Bills (8-3), at Bengals (2-8-1), vs. Colts (7-4), at Browns (8-3)

The AFC playoff picture is starting to come into sharper focus. Now, with Week 12 finally in the rearview mirror — thanks, Steelers and Ravens — we have an even better idea was to which teams can start making postseason plans and which ones will have January free. Keeping in mind there are seven available playoff spots this season, here’s a snapshot of where the AFC playoff picture stands as of Wednesday. (Note: Some of the remaining schedule information is slightly unbalanced because there are a few remaining bye weeks left.)

Games against teams over .500: 3

Opponents’ record: 29-25-1 (.527)

The skinny: Is Mercury Morris getting worried yet? The games in Buffalo and Cleveland will be real tests for them over the final month of the season, particularly after linebacker Bud Dupree was lost for the season with a knee injury.

2. Chiefs (10-1)

Remaining schedule: vs. Broncos (4-7), at Dolphins (7-4), at Saints (9-2), vs. Falcons (4-7), vs. Chargers (3-8)

Games against teams over .500: 2

Opponents’ record: 27-28 (.491)

The skinny: Kansas City has been electric as of late, but it still needs to make up a game on Pittsburgh between now and the end of the regular season if the Chiefs wants a shot at the No. 1 seed.

3. Titans (8-3)

Remaining schedule: vs. Browns (8-3), at Jaguars (1-10), vs. Lions (4-7), at Packers (8-3), at Texans (4-7)

Games against teams over .500: 2

Opponents’ record: 25-30 (.455)

The skinny: Tennessee firmly established itself as the team to beat in the AFC South by crushing Indy. If Kansas City slips, with that schedule and they way they’re playing, the Titans just might be able to challenge the Chiefs.

4. Bills (8-3)

Remaining schedule: vs. Chargers (3-8), at Niners (5-6), vs. Steelers (11-0), at Broncos (4-7), at Patriots (5-6), vs. Dolphins (7-4)

Games against teams over .500: 2

Opponents’ record: 35-31 (.530)

The skinny: One big one left against Pittsburgh at home, and for the most part, there aren’t a lot of gimmes remaining on that schedule.

5. Browns (8-3)

Could Baker Mayfield lead the Browns to their first playoff appearance in 18 years? Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Remaining schedule: at Titans (8-3), vs. Ravens (6-5), at Giants (4-7), vs. Jets (0-11), vs. Steelers (11-0)

Games against teams over .500: 3

Opponents’ record: 29-26 (.527)

The skinny: Even if Pittsburgh stumbles down the stretch, the AFC North is probably out of reach. But 11 wins and a wild-card berth is a reasonable goal for the Browns.

6. Dolphins (7-4)

Remaining schedule: vs. Bengals (2-8-1), vs. Chiefs (10-1), vs. Patriots (5-6), at Raiders (6-5), at Bills (8-3)

Games against teams over .500: 3

Opponents’ record: 31-23-1 (.564)

The skinny: Miami took advantage of Las Vegas’s loss to jump into the thick of the wild-card chase. There’s no margin for error, but that regular-season finale in Buffalo could loom large when it comes to the division title.

7. Colts (7-4)

Remaining schedule: at Texans (4-7), at Raiders (6-5), vs. Texans (4-7), at Steelers (11-0), vs. Jaguars (1-10)

Games against teams over .500: 2

Opponents’ record: 26-29 (.473)

The skinny: The Colts dropped in the standings after they were drubbed by the Titans, but the good news is they are done with Tennessee for the year. If they stay healthy and take care of business against Houston, the ceiling is likely 10 wins and a wild-card berth.

IN THE HUNT

The playoff hopes for Derek Carr, Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders took a hit with last week's loss at Atlanta. Danny Karnik/Associated Press

8. Raiders (6-5)

Remaining schedule: at Jets (0-11), vs. Colts (7-4), vs. Chargers (3-8), vs. Dolphins (7-4), at Broncos (4-7)

Games against teams over .500: 2

Opponents’ record: 21-34 (.382)

The skinny: They have a chance to get back on track against the Jets this weekend, but they lost a chance to really make some noise last week when they were blown out by the Falcons.

9. Ravens (6-5)

Remaining schedule: vs. Cowboys (3-8), at Browns (8-3), vs. Jaguars (1-10), at Giants (4-7), at Bengals (2-8-1)

Games against teams over .500: 1

Opponents’ record: 18-36-1 (.327)

The skinny: Baltimore lost Wednesday afternoon to Pittsburgh, and it still has Cleveland, but the rest of that schedule … wow. Bottom line? Even with the loss to the Steelers, the opportunity is still there for the Ravens to be a presence in the playoff conversation.

10. Patriots (5-6)

Remaining schedule: at Chargers (3-8), at Rams (7-4), at Dolphins (7-4), vs. Bills (8-3), vs. Jets (0-11).

Games against teams over .500: 3

Opponents’ record: 25-30 (.455)

The skinny: Jumped over the Broncos and into 10th place this past weekend. Could they make another leap this weekend?

11. Broncos (4-7)

Remaining schedule: at Chiefs (10-1), at Panthers (4-8), vs. Bills (8-3), at Chargers (3-8), vs. Raiders (6-5)

Games against teams over .500: 3

Opponents’ record: 31-25 (.554)

The skinny: Going to be interesting to see how they respond to last week’s debacle that left them with no quarterbacks against the Saints. They certainly won’t overtake Kansas City and the schedule doesn’t do them any favors, but it’s certainly reasonable to expect them to challenge the Raiders for second place in the AFC West.

12. Texans (4-7)

Remaining schedule: vs. Colts (7-4), at Bears (5-6), at Colts (7-4), vs. Bengals (2-8-1), vs. Titans (8-3)

Games against teams over .500: 3

Opponents’ record: 29-25-1 (.527)

The skinny: After their 1-6 start, it was easy to goof on Houston, but three wins in their last four games shows that the roster hasn’t packed it in. If the Texans get to seven wins, given their start, it’s an impressive finish.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.