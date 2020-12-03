‘For The Team:’ BC football’s viral vigilance amid pandemic has been rooted in its player accountability

The way that players had quarantined for the early months of the novel coronavirus pandemic would be different from the circumstances they walked into when they returned to Chestnut Hill.

The Eagles, like every program in the country that decided to play football this fall, were stepping into the uncertain.

All the Zoom meetings, all the explanations of the mandatory protocols put in place by the Atlantic Coast Conference to brace for a playing a season during a pandemic, and all the reassurances that the Boston College campus would be safe for the football team to return last summer could only prepare players so much.

One of the first things defensive lineman Marcus Valdez realized was that wearing a mask all the time took on a different meaning.

“When we were back home, you’re not wearing a mask around the house and stuff,” he said. “But here you’ve got to everywhere you are because you just don’t know where everyone has been.”

Once the Eagles were able to practice after quarantining in BC’s own version of a bubble in June, the masks were a part of practice — no matter how uncomfortable it may have been, especially after a long drive when players came to the sideline wanting nothing but some air.

“We had a visor on and a face shield, all the hot air is fogging your mask,” Valdez said. “You didn’t want to wear it even though it’s good for the team. That definitely took some getting used to. Sometimes you’d try to rip your mask off and get yelled at [taking it] off, but it was definitely a learning process.”

BC football captain Marcus Valdez (97) and his Eagles teammates sacrificed since June, remaining vigilant against the COVID-19 virus, so that they could enjoy the thrill of taking the football field at Alumni Stadium. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

But the stakes of taking every part of the protocol seriously were set. One slip up could throw off an entire season. The priority was playing, so sacrifices small and large had to be made.

BC had one player test positive immediately after returning to campus and quarantining in June. Since then, the Eagles COVID-19 testing has been spotless.

As the Eagles head to Charlottesville, Virginia, to play their final game of the regular season on Saturday against the Cavaliers, being able to get through an entire 11-game season with no viral setbacks stands as their biggest success of the season, especially at a time when football at both the college and professional level is being rocked by positive tests and canceled games amid a second surge in the pandemic.

“We knew the importance of it,” said Eagles head coach Jeff Hafley. “I think as of late with all the cancellations, both in the National Football League and in college football, I think it’s really started to dawn on us. When I show the players that we were in our 10th game and you kind of look at some other teams — even within our conference and they’re not even close to 10 games — you really start to notice what these guys have sacrificed to get to the point to even line up and get to a 10th game and now an 11th game.”

Hafley will get calls from friends in his coaching circle asking how the Eagles have managed to do it. At this point, he said, he’s run out of good answers.

“I think there’s a lot of surprise when you have a conversation,” Hafley said. “They ask ‘How many have you had?’ And you say, ‘I really haven’t had any.’ The first reaction is,’ You’re kidding.’ And then they ask, ‘What have you done? What are the protocols? Your kids actually go to class? Or do you lock them up in their room?’ Like, how are you doing it?

“I’ve just been honest with them, and try to help them the best I can. But again, there’s no magical answer. It’s hard. I think we’re very fortunate that our campus has done a great job. You share ideas. What are you doing in a meeting room, how do you guys have team meetings, what do your meetings look like, how do you practice? So you just share ideas like that, and you learn some things too. I’ve learned some things by asking people what they do as well.”

All season long, the Eagles staged home games against ACC opponents such as Louisville without having any fans -- with the notable exception of the cardboard cut-out variety -- in attendance at Alumni Stadium. Maddie Meyer/Getty





The surprise goes beyond coaches. Defensive back Josh DeBerry gets calls and texts from family shocked that BC’s been able to stay COVID-free.

“My family, really, they were surprised by what we were able to accomplish,” DeBerry said. “You really can’t even tell them how we accomplished it because it’s something that’s kind of unheard of around the country with games getting canceled every week.

“Some teams not playing any games and some teams only playing and handful and here we are going on our 11th game. It’s a testament to us really and what we built as a team since Day 1. It’s just that bond and that pact as a team.”

At the outset, there was skepticism about whether a college football season could successfully carry on, but Valdez said he never questioned it.

“When I was coming in, when you pay attention to the news, it was very pessimistic,” Valdez said. “But we tried to be optimistic. Coach Hafley preached we can’t control what happens if you play or not. What we can control is what we can do, and that’s what we did, really. As long as we have zero COVID tests and we’re doing everything we have to do — we’re preparing just like we’re going to play and if we don’t play we’re still prepared.”

The bubble environment over the summer simplified things. But the Eagles still had to remain diligent when students were allowed on campus in September.

“Over the summer it was a little different because we’re stuck here, it’s not much people and we’re kind of confined to a dorm room,” Valdez said. “So there weren’t many distractions. But once camp broke, and students started coming back, there’s not many restrictions you can put on us. But Coach Hafley preached, we’ve gotten all this way and we’ve sacrificed this, so why would we go jeopardize that now when the actual fun and the games are coming?

“So we kind of just held each other accountable and preached what we preach: FTT, ‘For the team.’ All we sacrificed for was to play the season — a season that many thought wouldn’t happen and here we are playing our 11th game with no COVID tests and no postponed games. I think it just really speaks to our culture and what we’re building here.”

The Eagles are one of the few Power 5 programs to go this deep into the season without a positive COVID-19 test. Syracuse is the only other ACC team to go through the season without a positive test.

The ramifications of the pandemic were felt at college football’s highest level. Alabama coach Nick Saban has tested positive twice. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence tested positive the same week the Tigers faced the Eagles. Ohio State head coach and former BC assistant Ryan Day tested positive last week.

Hafley and Day are close friends and Hafley spent two seasons on Day’s staff at Ohio State before taking the job at BC last year. Hafley usually texts him every week and said he planned to call this week. The Buckeyes had to cancel their Nov. 28 game at Illinois and with only eight games scheduled, their chances of reaching the College Football Playoff are now in jeopardy.

“I’m hopeful all those guys are doing well,” Hafley said. “The coaches and the players and all the conferences, I just hope they get a chance to finish their seasons.

“I’m hoping that the NCAA allows them to do that if they’re deserving to do so. You never know what tomorrow is going to bring. So you got to adjust and adapt. That’s how we’ve survived it.”

























