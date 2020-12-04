Sarah Chalke and Katherine Heigl go from hospital series to ‘Firefly Lane’

Two former TV doctors are returning to TV together. Sarah Chalke from “Scrubs” and Katherine Heigl from “Grey’s Anatomy” will be costarring in a new series called “Firefly Lane.” It’s based on the 2008 novel by Kristin Hannah about the long-term friendship between two women, which sounds a little “My Brilliant Friend”-y. The show will follow the two from the 1970s on, as their friendship weathers jealousy, anger, betrayal, and other threats.

The 10-episode drama, developed by Maggie Friedman of “Witches of East End” and “Eastwick,” features Chalke as the nerdy one (she wears glasses) and Heigl as the cool one. As we follow their decades-long bond, we get to see them as children played by a younger set of actresses, Ali Skovbye and Roan Curtis. It’s due on Netflix on Feb. 3.

Sarah Chalke will be Heigl's costar in the 10-episode series. RICHARD CARTWRIGHT/ABC/file

