At the MFA, new banners celebrate Basquiat and ‘a year of resilience’

MFA Artist-in-residence Rob Stull created six comic book-like drawings for the museum’s “ Writing the Future: Basquiat and the Hip-Hop Generation ” exhibition. Three were enlarged to 25 feet and displayed between the museum’s exterior columns Thursday. They depict Basquiat and two more of the exhibit’s featured artists: Lady Pink and Futura.

Three brand-new banners decorate the Museum of Fine Arts’ Huntington Avenue façade, marking the first time a local artist’s work has donned the entrance of the 150-year-old institution.

Stull said he was stunned to learn his work would live at the front of the museum, where most visitors enter.

“When I found out this was happening, I completely lost my mind,” he said Friday by phone.

Inside the museum are Stull’s drawings of two more Basquiat contemporaries — Lee Quiñones and Rammellzee — plus the busy Boston muralist Rob “ProBlak” Gibbs.

Stull felt compelled to draw his fellow MFA artist-in-residence, a powerful influence in Boston’s art scene known for murals like “Breathe Life 1.” “Because of the significance of ProBlak, his legacy here, and his connection to hip-hop culture, it just made sense,” Stull said. “It was a no-brainer.”

The MFA’s Basquiat exhibition is not a solo show but an ode to the post-graffiti movement in 1980s New York City. Open until May, it contextualizes the artist’s work alongside all the rich music and art from the era’s downtown scene.

More than celebrating the Basquiat show, the banners are meant as symbols of community, togetherness, and perseverance in the face of a difficult year, Stull added.

“I look at 2020, this being December, as a year of resilience,” he said. “The time that we were all forced to pause. Now we have to be ultra-protective of not just ourselves, but also the people around us. ... These banners and this exhibit is representative of resilience in the moment.”

