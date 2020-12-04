Blind date: ‘We talked about his being in California visiting his daughter’

Go on a virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application . Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid .

Hobbies: Tennis, pickleball, and politics

Who plays him in the movie: Clint Eastwood

CAREN S.: 67 / retired nonprofit events director

Her interests: Movies, theater, reading, and museums

Who plays her in the movie: Diane Lane

7 P.M. ZOOM VIDEO DATE, CALIFORNIA AND WELLESLEY

FROM AFAR

Bruce I felt calm and excited for the experience.

Caren I had a glass of red wine in hand and went into it very relaxed.

Advertisement

Bruce I must admit, I was worried that I would not be attracted, but when I saw Caren’s face I was pleasantly surprised.

Caren He was sitting in a bedroom dressed very casually, then explained it was still afternoon, as he was staying at his daughter’s in California.

GOING THE DISTANCE

Bruce I was comfortable with her right from the start. We talked about our kids, dogs, politics, places we’ve traveled, the volunteer work she was doing, and that we were both divorced.

Caren I think I had mentally prepared starter questions, like where are you from, where do you live now? He was easy to talk with. We both grew up in New York and attended college in Boston at different times.

Bruce I liked her. I enjoyed talking to her.

Caren We talked about our kids, our dogs, where we grew up, our parents, and some of our political beliefs — which were the same, thankfully.

Bruce I talked about tennis and pickleball, she said she played some tennis long ago.

Caren We talked about his being in California visiting his daughter, then on to see his son in Colorado, then to Florida for six months. So that led to a nice convo, but a feeling of if and when we might connect again, that it is almost half a year away.

Advertisement

Bruce I didn’t feel comfortable eating on the call. My pad Thai was good, but I ate it after the date.

Caren We both ordered Thai food, interestingly enough. I ordered from Amarin of Thailand in Wellesley. The food was good but truthfully, I ate afterward. I didn’t feel comfortable eating during Zoom.

Bruce I think a virtual date is a really good idea, and I would do it again.

Caren Virtual was more calming than I had originally anticipated.

RETURN TO SENDER

Bruce We talked about a lot of stuff and after a little over an hour, it seemed like time.

Caren About an hour and 10 minutes in, we mutually agreed to perhaps be in contact when he’s back. It’s hard to say but I’m open to that.

Bruce She gave me her e-mail, which obviously made it seem like she wanted to stay in touch.

Caren I wished him good travels and good health.

SECOND DATE?

Bruce I will contact her. I am open to seeing her again.

Caren We’ll see where we both are when he returns. A lot can happen from now [to then].

POST-MORTEM

Bruce / B

Caren / B+



