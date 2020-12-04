Home design inspiration: Fish scales set the tone in a family bathroom designed to be timeless

1. A frosted interior transom window lets in light from the primary bath on the other side of the wall. “Katie Flynn of Hisel Flynn Architects was genius with the concept of pulling sunlight into the room,” Carey says.

As a nod to the 1960s baby blue tub, toilet, and sink that they were replacing in the family bath of their modernist Lincoln home, Samantha Carey’s clients asked for a blue palette. And, they wanted a long, deep tub to accommodate their young daughters’ bath time (the couple is also expecting their third child), or an adult. “I love design that works for families here and now while also paying attention to future needs,” Carey says. The couple’s two little girls had input, too. “They called the scallop-shaped tiles ‘the mermaid tiles,’” Carey says. “They want to be scuba divers when they grow up, so we ran with it.”

2. A glass panel is a simple alternative to doors. “A larger panel would have made it difficult to reach the controls and bathe the kiddos,” Carey says. “They can add another panel later when it’s used more for showering.”

3. Schoolhouse globe sconces echo the curve of the tile. “Choosing plain white also helped maintain the blue and white palette,” Carey says.

4. A Rejuvenation pivot mirror floats a few inches off the wall, allowing for a glimpse of the Fireclay Tile pieces behind it. “We wanted to see as much of it as possible,” Carey says.

5. A floating vanity helps the room feel spacious, while the integrated sink and single lever faucet make for easy cleanup. The Serena & Lily step stool tucks easily underneath.

6. Larger floor tiles mean fewer grout lines — an important visual factor given that the wall tile is fairly busy. The dark shade grounds the bright space. “The color palette is about layering different tones,” Carey says.

