Homes for sale with price drops in Somerville and Cambridge

CONDO FEE $200 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 1 full

LAST SOLD FOR $525,000 in 2017

PROS This unit, which got a $6,000 price cut, is on the top floor of a 1910 Mansard-roofed three-family near Porter Square. Right of the tiled entry hall, the U-shaped kitchen has granite counters and stainless appliances, and is open to a living room with wide pine floors, built-in shelving, and French doors on both sides. One set opens to a bedroom or additional living space, while the other set leads to a sunny office with treetop views. The hallway connects a bedroom off the kitchen to the bath, which sports a claw-foot tub. The unit features central air, one deeded parking spot, and a shared patio in back. CONS Private laundry is in the basement — which is only accessible from outside.

$699,900

103 FAYERWEATHER STREET #3 / CAMBRIDGE

SQUARE FEET 1,067

PROS Fresh off a $49,100 price drop, this top-floor condo in a 1903 West Cambridge three-family is near the shops of Huron Village. Stairs from the second floor entry landing lead into the living room, where generous views await. Through a Tudor archway, a wide hallway links two bedrooms (one large, one small), a laundry closet, and a remodeled bath with penny tile floors and stylish tub surround. The kitchen — with glowing hardwood floors, like the rest of the unit — features granite counters, cherry cabinets, and island seating. An insulated sunroom with shiplap walls and ceiling acts as a dining room. Unit includes central air and one driveway parking spot. CONS No private outdoor space.

