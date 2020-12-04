Letters to the editor of Globe Magazine

I read with interest Andy Levinsky’s Perspective piece on not buying articles made in China out of concerns about human rights, repression, coercion and oppression (“‘Made in China’? Here’s Why I’m Not Buying It,” November 15). I, too, consciously seek to avoid buying goods made in countries contrary to my values. It’s time our public dollars uphold our values. In October, the Cambridge City Council unanimously adopted a proposal by myself and three colleagues to explore a city ordinance requiring taxpayer dollars to buy only goods made to American labor and environmental standards. Why have laws if they can be subverted or avoided? We cannot control geopolitical forces. We can control how and where we spend our money — both personal and public. Demanding that every dollar spent adheres to our legal standards in every area seems like the right thing to do.

Councilor, Cambridge City Council

Even in this country, if more people would conscientiously boycott companies who advertise with or give money to entities that don’t support human values, we could progress toward a more fair, peaceful, and just society.

Jerry Rudd

Atlanta

It makes heads turn when I tell people that everything I am wearing is made in the USA. Levinsky is right, it takes work, sometimes it’s more expensive, but socks last for years. Why sweat over a couple of bucks when it matters to the guy making the socks, making the sock label, and making the box the socks are packed in?

Doug Nelson Jr.

Alexandria, South Dakota

I am so glad I read this article. I thought avoiding goods made in China was impossible, but I am definitely going to find out how to eliminate them from my life.

Gary Gardner

Denver

I too have been trying to do this, but I have found it very difficult. We do a lot of purchases from Amazon (which I would also like to curtail) and it is almost impossible to tell where something is made prior to purchasing.

Julie Burton

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Levinsky says he doesn’t knowingly buy products made in China. Unfortunately, many of the parts and subassemblies of products made in other countries are actually made in China. Cars are full of things made in China. So are cellphones that are assembled in other countries. Just because a certain company doesn’t make phones in China doesn’t mean they don’t use parts or materials from China.

Jere Morris

Charlestown

As someone who’s spent around three years in China and has been to hundreds of factories throughout the country, in all honestly you probably cannot find a product that does not touch a Chinese supply chain. It could be something as small as a screw or a simple bracket. An example of something I’ve worked a lot on is automotive seals. Just the door seal will likely touch at least four countries’ supply chains: Canada, Japan, a European country of manufacture, and the final assembly plant location.

James Bubnick

Arlington, Virginia

I had to buy the $250 UK-made toaster to avoid [buying one made in China]. It is a nice toaster, but it definitely can cost more when attempting to avoid Chinese-made products. I haven’t been willing to go without electronics, [and] it’s virtually impossible to buy non-Chinese manufactured electronics. Clothing can be hard too, but it’s not impossible, though it tends to be more expensive. The EU rules on origin labeling are actually quite weak. Many products “assembled” in the European Union, even of mostly Chinese parts, can be labeled as made within EU countries.

David Lumber

McAllen, Texas

I am 73. When I was around 14, I saw a show on PBS regarding diamonds and how they were mined in South Africa and how the workers were treated. I vowed then and there to never, ever own or wear a diamond. And aside from the chip that was in my great-great-grandmother’s cameo that I inherited (and I did ask a jeweler if it could be removed), I have done so. While what I have done does not compare at all to what Levinsky has done, I think it is nice that we each took a stand and remained true to ourselves.

Vivian Carroll

Columbia, South Carolina

It was the poor quality that drove us away from Chinese-made products first, but all Levinsky’s reasons resonate with me. My suggestion for finding a stapler is to look in thrift shops; someone is cleaning out an estate that will contain staplers so old they were made here. I know because I am sorting out the contents of my parents’ house, and we have such items here. This is one upside to relatives who are hoarders, but that is another topic.

Jacqueline Dufresne

Williamsburg

I make a similar effort to avoid buying anything packaged in plastic, particularly at the grocery store. Those plastic “clamshells” filled with all sort of food items and more are anathema to me but as you know, avoiding such a purchase can be difficult. But my husband Bob and I have learned to live with no blueberries in winter, no packaged lettuce, no trail mix, etc. And certainly no sodas or water products. Levinsky’s is a political statement and mine deals with our planet.

Joyce A. Greif

Lexington

