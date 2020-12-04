Things to do online and in person, Dec. 7-13

Celebrate all things handmade — and shop for those on your list — during CraftBoston Holiday Online, which runs through the end of the year. Enjoy a packed schedule of crafting demos, artisan meet and greets, and “Cra(ahhhhh)fts” — relaxing videos of artists at work to watch over your morning coffee. Free. societyofcrafts.org

Wednesday

Candlelit Night

Light a candle and join the Jewish Arts Collaborative for Hanukkah: The Festival of Lights, presented by the Museum of Fine Arts. While celebrants won’t be packing the exhibit halls this year, expect an evening of virtual fun for the whole family, including live music, a special Boston Dance Theater performance, conversations with artists hosted by Simona Di Nepi, curator of Judaica, and story time with the PJ Library. Free, live stream starts at 6 p.m. Register at jartsboston.org.

Wednesday

White House History

The night before Hanukkah begins, Brandeis’s Jonathan Sarna will explore how presidents have celebrated the festival over the decades in An Evening of Light and Inspiration. Also included in the virtual event: White House Historical Association president Stewart McLaurin discusses the 2020 White House Christmas ornament, which honors the life of President John F. Kennedy. Free. 6 p.m. Registration required at masshist.org.

Thursday

Sounds of the Season

No holiday season is complete without the extravaganza that is the Holiday Pops. This year’s festivities are part of the BSO Now program, which features a series of recorded performances including holiday classics performed from Symphony Hall and Fenway Park, with special appearances from the Tanglewood Festival Chorus and the Boston Children’s Choir. Recording releases Thursday; purchase access for $30 starting the day before. bso.org

Thursday

Artists Talk Race

Mass MoCA kicks off its In Session series with the first of four virtual panel discussions on the role of museums in antiracist work. Artists Nick Cave, Shaun Leonardo, Steve Locke, and Xaviera Simmons will examine how Black and Brown trauma is represented in artwork and exhibitions. Free, 6 p.m. massmoca.org

