Abington man vows to find Grinch who stole SpongeBob, C-3P0, and other Christmas treasures

Leines is now looking to the public to help him recover the plywood figures stolen from his Lake Street yard on Nov. 22 and Nov. 29.

But a few favorites are missing this year. SpongeBob, C-3PO and a Storm Trooper were stolen by two young people who were apparently channeling the Grinch.

At Christmastime, the front yard of Scott Leines home in Abington is filled with 150 wooden figures of Winnie-the-Pooh, Snoopy, superheroes and Star Wars figures, among other popular characters.

C-3PO is one of the missing characters. Courtesy Scott Leines (Custom credit)

He’s set up a Go Fund Me page with a promise of a reward and to make a donation to Abington Lit, a holiday celebration in town, for the return of the decorations.

“There is no money coming to me,” Leines said in a telephone interview. “I don’t need that.”

Leines said he saw two kids take the decorations and throw them into the back of a car before driving away. He’s contacted Abington police, he said.

Snoopy and Woody from Toy Story were also taken. Woody was later found wrecked on Route 18 and brought to the police station, he said.

“Somebody turned Woody in,” Leines said.

Someone also dropped Snoopy in his side yard with an apology note and $20 for the damage done to Woody.

“Snoopy wasn’t damaged,” Leines said. “He was fine.”

A new Woody has since been made. And the sheriff is back on watch in Leines’ yard.

The beloved characters are more than just decorations. They represent a Leines family tradition that began years ago, when the family lived in Rockland, he said.

SpongeBob was also stolen, Leines said. Courtesy Scott Leines (Custom credit)

Leines said his father began building the decorations in 1978. It began with Santa Claus, Santa’s sleigh, Winnie-the-Pooh and other characters Leines said he watched on TV.

“Over the years it’s expanded,” said Leines, now 42.

When Leines got to the sixth or seventh grade he started helping his father build the decorations. Leines said he kept the tradition going when he moved to Plymouth, and later to Abington.

Over the years, Leines said he and his father have built 196 decorations. “I look at some of these things, and these are some of the things that I’ve grown up with for the last 42-years of my life,” Leines said.

The decorations aren’t just about him and his family, he said. Generations have stopped by his house to see the holiday decorations and hundreds of lights.

“There have been people that have been going to this for the last 40-years,” Leines said. “So they see the characters and they remember stuff, and their kids see the characters.”

Police officers in town have stopped to say “’My Dad use to take me by your house,” he said. “People I’ve grown up with have been by. Now they’re bringing their kids by, so it’s a tradition that people have been doing for 40-years.”

































Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.