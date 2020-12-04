Bedford VA police never searched building where veteran lay in stairwell, investigators find

A new 77-page report from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan found egregious failures in the search for White by both the Bedford VA police and the nonprofit organization that managed the building. VA police never entered the building while looking for the 62-year-old, Ryan’s office concludes, and VA police chief Shawn Kelley waited nearly two weeks before responding to a request from the Bedford town police to search for White with police dogs.

By the time another resident found the body of Tim White crumpled in a dormitory stairwell last June, he had been dead so long the medical examiner couldn’t determine how he died. The Army veteran had been missing for a month even though he never left the building where he lived on the VA campus in Bedford.

The report does not recommend criminal charges, but Ryan was sharply critical of both the VA police and Caritas, which ran the housing program where White lived. She suggested that their petty turf battle may have led to the delay in finding him and possibly contributed to his death.

“Our investigation into this matter revealed a pattern of poor communication and an absence of policies and protocols which resulted in a failure for any agency to have clear and complete control over the stairwell where Mr. White was found.” said Ryan in a statement on Friday.

“What is obvious is that the situation between the VA and Caritas is untenable,” Ryan continued. “To ensure that this situation does not repeat itself and that no family will suffer a similar fate in the future, these shortfalls should be addressed immediately.”

US Representative Seth Moulton, whose district includes Bedford, said the report shows “a dereliction of duty” by the Bedford VA police, primarily, but also by others who were supposed to help veterans like White.

“Tim White deserved better from the country he served than a lonely death in an empty stairwell,” said Moulton, who receives his medical care at the Bedford VA. “The Bedford VA Police Department failed to locate a missing veteran in the care of Caritas on the VA’s campus, steps from his bed, for five weeks. That’s unacceptable and emblematic of the lack of accountability at the Bedford VA Police Department, which lost my trust long ago.”

Tim White, a veteran, was found dead in a stairwell at the Bedford VA where no one found him for five weeks. Handout

White was not a patient, but was living in a VA-owned building that had been converted to housing for homeless veterans by Caritas Communities. He had been living in the Bedford Veterans Quarters since early 2020, according to a Caritas spokesman.

As a resident, White was free to come and go, but Caritas staff onsite kept an eye on the residents, many of whom suffered underlying health conditions and substance abuse issues. And the rarely used emergency stairwell where he was found would have been an unusual choice for exiting the building since opening the door on the ground floor would have set off an alarm.

Another resident found White on June 12 — wearing the same baseball cap, Red Sox jersey, and jeans he was last seen wearing in early May. And, though he was using a walker after recovering from surgery and couldn’t have gone far, no one looked in the stairwell, just 60 feet from his room.

After he was discovered in June, both the VA and Caritas Communities each claimed they weren’t responsible for the stairwells, but Ryan’s investigators found they both could have checked the stairwells. After White was found, the report concludes, Caritas put out an “incorrect” press release saying the VA had acknowledged responsibility for the stairwell. Caritas officials also said they had alerted the VA police within days after White was first reported missing, but that wasn’t true, the report says.

Officials from the Bedford VA and Caritas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

VA police conducted an exterior search of VA property only, the report found, and they did not search the dormitory where White lived. VA police Sergeant Colton Reeder told investigators from the DA’s office that “he wanted to be careful not to involve himself in another agency’s investigation,” an apparent reference to the Bedford town police.

For its part, Bedford town police entered White’s name into a national database for missing persons, while officers checked hospitals and jails to see if they could locate him. They also searched the campus, police said.

But Building 5, where White lived, was the primary responsibility of the Bedford VA police, according to a 2007 email between the Bedford VA and Caritas.

The report said, because White’s body had been left unattended for up to a month, the medical examiner couldn’t determine how he died, or whether he was injured or incapacitated before his death.

“Therefore,” the report says, “no assessment of whether his death was the product of wanton or reckless conduct can be made by this Office. However, it is clear that Mr. White’s family suffers the terrible fate of not knowing how he died or whether anything could have been done to assist him.”

Moulton is calling on the VA’s inspector general to press ahead with an ongoing investigation into White’s death. He also wants the federal government to pay local police departments to investigate incidents that occur on VA property “when lives are on the line.”

White’s two daughters, Karen and Katherine, have been waiting months for answers. It’s not clear whether the report will help. They declined comment Friday.

But in the past they said, rather than placing blame, they wanted people to remember their father as a great person — a passionate New England sports fan who constantly wore a baseball cap carrying his teams’ logos. He played guitar and loved to sing classic rock songs like “Sister Christian” by Night Ranger. He loved Christmas most of all and taking his family to Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire.

Andrea Estes can be reached at andrea.estes@globe.com.